Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick Academy win appeal against Owen Rendall red card

The defender's dismissal against Buckie Thistle last weekend was downgraded to a yellow card on appeal.

By Callum Law
Wick player-manager Gary Manson is pleased Owen Rendall will be available after a successful appeal against his red card
Wick Academy have won their appeal against Owen Rendall’s red card in their defeat to Buckie Thistle last weekend.

The defender was dismissed after a clash with Max Barry with the Scorries trailing 3-2 at Victoria Park before the Jags went on to win 5-2.

But, on appeal, Rendall’s red was downgraded to a yellow card and he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Nairn County.

Wick used footage from the Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly programme as part of their appeal.

Player-manager Gary Manson said: “Owen would have had to serve a two-game ban so it was worth appealing and we felt one look at the evidence showed quite conclusively that it wasn’t a red card.

“The game was quite finely balanced at 3-2 when Owen was sent off. The impact it had on the game can’t be helped now, but the positive is that he’s available.

“The P&J’s footage was very handy in terms of our appeal because our own footage was from the other side of the pitch.

“But the P&J footage showed it clearly and was very useful.”

