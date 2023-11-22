Wick Academy win appeal against Owen Rendall red card

Wick Academy have won their appeal against Owen Rendall’s red card in their defeat to Buckie Thistle last weekend.
The defender was dismissed after a clash with Max Barry with the Scorries trailing 3-2 at Victoria Park before the Jags went on to win 5-2.
But, on appeal, Rendall’s red was downgraded to a yellow card and he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Nairn County.
Wick used footage from the Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly programme as part of their appeal.
Player-manager Gary Manson said: “Owen would have had to serve a two-game ban so it was worth appealing and we felt one look at the evidence showed quite conclusively that it wasn’t a red card.
Didn't expect the red card to come out there… 😲🔴
A BIG refereeing call from @BuckieThistle v @WickAcademyFC at the weekend.
Full #HighlandLeagueWeekly highlights (plus @TurriffUnitedFC v @BrechinCityFC) available now🎥️⚽️ here: https://t.co/qoxRy0iddk pic.twitter.com/sI49ZiwrQ0
— Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) November 21, 2023
“The game was quite finely balanced at 3-2 when Owen was sent off. The impact it had on the game can’t be helped now, but the positive is that he’s available.
“The P&J’s footage was very handy in terms of our appeal because our own footage was from the other side of the pitch.
“But the P&J footage showed it clearly and was very useful.”
