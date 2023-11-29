New owners for well-known north-east ice cream shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New owners for well-known north-east ice cream shop

The pair have revealed they hope to open new outlets in the future to grow the business.

By Kelly Wilson
New owners for Bicocchis ice-cream shop. Image: DC Thomson
New owners for Bicocchis ice-cream shop. Image: DC Thomson

Popular Fraserburgh ice-cream parlour Bicocchis has new owners.

It has been bought by well-known businessmen Des Cheyne and Kenneth West.

The pair have revealed future plans including opening new outlets and increasing business.

Bicocchis, on College Bounds, has been open since 1908 and stocks dozens of flavours.

It was sold by previous owners Norman and Lorraine Reid earlier this year. They passed on the business in July.

It is not known how much Mr Cheyne, owner of the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff, and Mr West, director of Banff Springs Hotel, paid for the purchase of Bicocchis.

But the management team will remain the same.

New outlets in future

Mr West said: “In developing Bicocchis, we will be opening up new outlets and looking to increase the business.

Bicocchis ice-cream

“Their ice-cream is renowned for its exceptional quality and traditional production methods. By serving it in our hotel, we can further enhance our reputation as a destination for exceptional gastronomy.

“When the opportunity to work with them presented itself, we knew it was important to seize it.”

He said he and Mr Cheyne had expansion plans for Bicocchis, which is so popular that people have been known to make 400-mile round trips just to stock their freezer with the ice-cream.

Wedding opportunities

One of the markets the new owners are aiming to take advantage of is weddings.

They hope their traditional-style ice cream vendor’s tricycle will be a feature piece at wedding receptions.

And they plan to show it off at the Your Wedding Exhibition 2024 event at P&J Live in January.

Bicocchis’ tricycle will be used at wedding receptions. Image: Hoolet

Mr West said: “The connection between Bicocchis and the Banff Springs not only highlights the exceptional quality we can offer, but also presents a delightful and unique addition that couples can incorporate into their wedding festivities.

“The ice-cream bike serves as a fun extra that adds a touch of whimsy and novelty to the wedding experience, creating lasting memories for the couple and their guests, and making the wedding truly unforgettable.”