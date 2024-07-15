How ‘burnt out’ Aberdeen woman launched her ‘fantastic’ business

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Leanne Ross, who runs coaching and mentoring enterprise Happylieuya in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

I started Happylieuya because I was so burnt out I didn’t recognise myself when I looked in the mirror. Having worked hard to build a career over 10 years, I couldn’t cope with what my life had become or figure out how to move forward.

I’ve seen good people leave good jobs, just like I did, because they didn’t have access to adequate wellbeing support. I felt empowered to make drastic changes, not only to my life but for others who had experienced burnout in the workplace.

This is what led me to launch Happylieuya, Coaching and Mentoring. I revolutionise organisations and businesses by supporting them to preserve, uplift and sustain staff wellbeing. My business offers employers consultations, personalised wellbeing training and employee assistance programmes.

How did you get to where you are today?

My parents have always encouraged me to work hard and choose a career that brings me happiness. This ethos has given me permission to shift careers when things have not felt aligned. It’s led to me working hard to build my business and use my passion to drive change.

I started my business by offering complimentary coaching sessions to people struggling with adversity. This developed into me running a monthly membership which supports clients who want to make changes in their lives.

Expanding into supporting organisations and businesses has been really exciting.

Who helped you?

My family, friends and boyfriend have been a great support to me.

I always say that every coach needs a coach. My own empowerment and business Coach, Leanne Jamieson, has been a huge support to my growth and business development.

Being a business owner can be a lonely place, so having a supportive network is imperative. That’s why I joined the Federation of Small Businesses and Aberdeen’s Business Women Connections.

Business Gateway and the Royal Bank of Scotland have also been invaluable to my business and its growth.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You may not be everyone’s cup of tea but you will absolutely be someone’s glass of champagne. Be open to meeting and connecting with like-minded people, and always be your authentic self. People who are supposed to be in your life will come into your life.

What is your biggest mistake?

I stayed too long in a job that was negatively affecting my wellbeing. This isn’t a regret however, as it allowed me to build the foundations of my fantastic business.

What is your greatest achievement?

Using my adverse experiences to fuel my passion to support others to make powerful changes in their own lives.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help

Business Gateway, funded by the Scottish Government, has offered me complimentary consultations to support my business growth and development, which has been extremely valuable. I feel it’s imperative funding like this continues to support small businesses.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m dreaming big. In Scotland, mental health costs employers up to £4 billion pounds a year. Imagine how much more affluent our economy would be if every workforce had access to Happylieuya’s workplace wellbeing support?

I would love to see organisations and businesses grow and expand, with a flourishing and resilient workforce.

What do you do to relax?

I feel most relaxed with my family, friends and boyfriend. And if there’s wine on the table, even better.

I love to travel and always feel at peace exploring somewhere new on my bucket list.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished reading The 33 Laws of Business and Life, by Steven Bartlett, and it’s gave me so much insight on the intricacies of building a business. The Secret, by Rhonda Byrne, is an audio book I regularly listen to. It supports mindset shifting and encourages you to strive for goals you never thought possible.

What do you waste your money on?

Wasting time is worse than wasting money. Time is something you can never get back. You can always make more money. This perhaps justifies the copious bottles of wine in my fridge.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Every morning, I follow (author) Robin Sharma’s 20:20:20 formula, otherwise known as The 5am Club – 20 minutes of movement, then self-reflection followed by self-development.

Starting the day right is important and this is the best way for me.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Dacia 2024 Stepway Extreme and absolutely love it.