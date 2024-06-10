Why Jag-loving Inverness man immersed himself in whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Why Jag-loving Inverness man immersed himself in whisky

Jock Ramsay is one of the team at the heart of GlenWyvis Distillery.

Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery.
Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Jock Ramsay, director of GlenWyvis Distillery, near Dingwall.

How and why did you start in business?

Brought up in Inverness, I studied medicine at Edinburgh University. I then worked as a GP in Dundee, moved home and did locums across the Highlands, including Dingwall.

I retired from practice in Gairloch in 2015.

Even though most GP practices are small enterprises, they don’t necessarily give doctors an ideal preparation for business in the real world.

I loved the idea that it was a social enterprise.”

A lover of whisky, I was inspired by a really exciting community-based project in Dingwall and, in 2016, became a member of GlenWyvis.

This was the initial crowdfunder. It raised the £2.5 million needed to get the distillery up and running and producing its first spirits, which it did in 2018.

I loved the idea that it was a social enterprise and the first, and still the only, community benefit society distillery in Scotland.

It’s owned and run by its members on the back of a promise of some free whisky.

How did you get to where you are today?

I was happily retired and a volunteer board member of archaeology for Communities Highland when, in 2022, David Graham, chairman of the board, asked me if I fancied becoming a director of GlenWyvis Distillery.

He also invited me to take and over the goodwill fund he had started.

It’s a community grant scheme supporting the culture, history and society of Ross-shire.

My initial reaction to both these offers was “no” but my wife told me I was an idiot.

Who wouldn’t want to be a director of a whisky distillery and help do good things for the community?

So, I accepted, and over the past two years we have raised £50,000 from online sales and distributed £30,000 to some great causes.

GlenWyvis whisky.
GlenWyvis whisky. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses has always been very useful and helpful.

But we could have done nothing without our 3,500 members. Most of them live within 30 miles of the distillery, though we have members worldwide.

In fact, with our first bonded warehouse now full, we are currently seeking new members through crowdfunding. This will pay for a second warehouse and new visitor experience centre in Dingwall.

Anyone wishing to join us in this rare opportunity to part-own a Scottish whisky distillery, and help us make excellent whisky and GoodWill Gin, while supporting the communities of Dingwall and Easter Ross, can find out more on our website.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When I failed exams at medical school my mum said: “Don’t ever give up, you can do it”. Amazingly, the coursework became more interesting and relevant after that.

Things would have been so different if I hadn’t listened to her.

Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery
Jock Ramsay learned to never give up. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

What is your biggest mistake?

Not taking my wife’s advice to invest in Moderna vaccines at the start of the pandemic.

What is your greatest achievement?

Being the director of a whisky distillery that actually delivers for the community.

I did get the diamond jubilee medal from the late Queen for doing emergency work in Gairloch. It was good to see all emergency services recognised on that occasion.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Costs have risen dramatically, so we have brought our latest crowdfunder forward.

Government should help by making affordable finance accessible and it should not make above-inflation excise duty rises during a cost-of-living crisis.

Casks of GlenWyvis whisky.
Casks of GlenWyvis whisky. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

What do you still hope to achieve?

To see Dingwall and the surrounding areas prosper. At GlenWyvis, we are doing what we can to support local businesses and revitalise community spirit.

What do you do to relax?

Go metal detecting with friends. I’ve found numerous beer cans and bottle tops, but also some medieval silver coins and a Bronze Age axe-head, which is heading towards a museum, hopefully in Dingwall.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m enjoying Fraser Hunter’s Beyond the Edge of the Empire – Caledonians, Picts and Romans.

What do you waste your money on?

Whisky – but that’s an investment. I’ve just received my free member’s firkin, bottled and taxed, but I’ll be selling most of it to raise funds for the community.

More bottles of GlenWyvis single malt.
More bottles of GlenWyvis single malt. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a dram – in my dreams. Instead, I do some gentle stretching exercises to keep my joints moving. I have ankylosing spondylitis.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an Alpha Romeo Guilietta. I love Jags and once had a supercharged 4.0 litre XJR that got me to emergencies before the ambulance. I would love a green electric version of the XJR.

More from Business

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not have to raise taxes on working people if his party wins the election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour will plan for growth, not hope for growth, says Starmer
A mock-up of a festival-goer’s Glastonbury App featuring the map pinning option (Vodafone/PA)
New Glastonbury app helps friends find each other – and their tent – more…
Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists outside Shell's Union Street Aberdeen office. Image: XR Scotland
Extinction Rebellion Scotland targets Shell on Aberdeen's Union Street
As lenders reviewed their mortgage ranges, which included repricing, launches and withdrawals, this led to the average shelf-life of a mortgage plummeting to 15 days, Moneyfacts said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Average shelf life of a mortgage shrinks to just 15 days
Social media scammers are impersonating every major airline operating in the UK, according to new analysis (Steve Parsons/PA)
Social media scammers impersonating ‘every major airline operating in the UK’
Chill Brands has been embroiled in controversy since it suspended Mr Sommerton in April (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Vape maker Chill Brands launches fresh probe amid ‘defrauding’ claims
Under-fire water group Pennon has revealed its chief executive saw her pay package jump 58% after picking up £298,000 shares bonus despite seeing pollution incidents nearly double at South West Water last year. (Ben Birchall/PA)
South West Water owner hands boss 58% pay hike despite pollution surge
Kerry Dean sitting on bench outside Nelly Bo's on Elgin High Street.
Why Nelly Bo's wanted to take on the challenge of one of the biggest…
Apple is expected to unveil a wide range of new generative artificial intelligence tools at WWDC (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Generative AI expected to dominate at ‘momentous’ Apple conference
Urban Pubs and Bars has said it hopes to double its estate after strong growth in recent years (Urban/PA)
Urban Pubs and Bars aims to double estate as expansion continues

Conversation