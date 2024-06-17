Whisky-loving Mitch Bechard is living the dram in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky-loving Mitch Bechard is living the dram in Moray

He tells us he wants to add a Speyside whisky school to his existing business showcasing Scotland's national drink.

Mitch Bechard, owner of Aberlour-based CopperCairn.
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Mitch Bechard, owner of Aberlour-based whisky adventures specialist CopperCairn.

How and why did you start in business?

Through the pandemic I had a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do. I had enjoyed some fantastic roles in the whisky industry but the travel was starting to grind me down.

I knew I still loved whisky, so thought “how can I keep doing this on my terms and without as much travel?” The answer was CopperCairn.

People can book their whisky experiences with me based on what they want to learn and how much time they have. I can provide everything from half or multi-day Speyside adventures to in-depth, large group whisky tastings.

whisky glasses
One of my most recent examples is from last month’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. I had such a busy time welcoming fantastic private clients to Speyside.

Once it was over, I headed down to Glasgow to deliver an entertaining whisky talk to more than 80 people.

I love that I now get the opportunity to combine my skills and experience from the whisky world with my passion and ability to bring my stories to life.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve been in the whisky industry as an ambassador for some of the largest brands in the world, Johnnie Walker and Glenfiddich to name a couple.

Working for these big named in the industry, I was proud to share my passion for whisky with international clients and customers.

Sometimes people don’t realise how hard a job that is. You have to learn how to work well with others, think on your feet and, of course, do a lot of travelling.

It’s this hard work ethic and great people skills that help me run CopperCairn, keeping the business on track and helping make it a success.

Aberlour-based CopperCairn van.
Who helped you?

My wife, Joanne, has been a great help and inspiration in starting the business. She’s also been a sounding board for my crazy ideas.

And she’s now part of the business, helping me create amazing whisky experiences for visitors to Scotland.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Drink more whisky. I’m kidding – the best advice I’ve been given was to be unafraid of what I do and confident enough to take more chances. It will all pay off in the end.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d thought bigger from the start. Coming from a corporate background, I was very hesitant. For anyone starting up on their own it’s worrying not to have the safety net of a consistent payslip. As soon as I started expanding and taking more chances, I saw great results.

What is your greatest achievement?

I was honoured to become a “keeper of the quaich”, a title given to a select few people in recognition of their services to the Scotch whisky industry.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It is tough now, and many small businesses feel the pinch. For me, the pressure comes from running my vehicles and the ever-increasing price of whisky.

As a micro-business, I also know the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has got my back, should I need it. The FSB is constantly speaking to politicians and trying to create a better business environment for companies like mine.

Government needs to give more breaks to the whisky industry and all the smaller businesses that support it. It is Scotland’s biggest export, and it makes the government a lot of money.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to create a Speyside whisky school that can later be expanded to other parts of Scotland. Think Disneyland for whisky drinkers – of legal drinking age, of course.

Mitch Betchard, surrounded by whisky casks.
What do you do to relax?

I play drums, ride my bikes – mountain and gravel – and, believe it or not, expand my whisky knowledge. I’m a bit of a geek that way.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading The Creative Act by Rick Rubin and enjoy listening to The Diary of A CEO podcast by Steven Bartlett.

What do you waste your money on?

I enjoy going away on holiday. When I’m not creating memorable experiences for others I like to experience new things for myself.

Mitch Bechard
What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I do a quick work-out session, then relax with a bit of meditation.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

When I’m not in the CopperCairn van, I have a Jaguar F Pace that I love driving. I will turn that into a new-style Defender soon, but my dream car is a Ferrari 458. Yes, I am that guy.

Conversation