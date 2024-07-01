Meet the ex-RAF, ultra-running force behind Highland Campervans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the ex-RAF, ultra-running force behind Highland Campervans

She tells us she loves helping people 'create amazing memories'.

Catherine Bunn, of Highland Campervans.
Catherine Bunn, of Highland Campervans. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Catherine Bunn, founder and managing director of Highland Campervans in Dalcross, near Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

I started Highland Campervans back in 2007. I was leaving the RAF on maternity after spending several years as a flight operations officer, and I wanted to have a career as well as a family.

My husband, Stephen, is an equal parent, so it meant I could focus on getting Highland Campervans established on the A96, just outside Inverness.

At the time, we considered various business options but noticed there was a market opportunity in an industry I love – tourism. My job is all about helping people create amazing memories, whether it’s in their own motorhome or one they’ve hired.

How did you get to where you are today?

Over the past 17 years we’ve grown substantially, becoming a major motorhome dealership selling and servicing motorhomes and campervans. Specialising in smaller, compact motorhomes, we are official dealers for Auto-Sleepers, Wildax, Globecar, Swift and Malibu.

We also stock a wide range of used motorhomes from VW campers to luxury A-class motorhomes, as well as being the UK’s most northerly approved National Caravan Council fixed workshop.

Highland Campervans sells and services a wide range of holiday vehicles.
Highland Campervans sells and services a wide range of holiday vehicles. Image: Catherine Bunn

We’ve achieved this thanks to a combination of hard work, having a great team around us and sometimes by just winging it. We also had a good business plan to get started, and we’ve continually reassessed our goals and growth strategy as opportunities arose.

Finding the right team members has been key, and then just having the guts to try new things. Nothing ever stands still and it’s better to go forwards than backwards – so we crunched the numbers, sounded out ideas and gave it a go.

Who helped you?

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) when I was planning the business.

I had so much help from other business owners who chatted to me during its events, and over the years we’ve also won some great FSB Scotland small business awards.

Mrs Bunn, with Federation of Small Businesses chairman Martin Mctague during his recent visit to the Highlands.
Mrs Bunn, with Federation of Small Businesses chairman Martin Mctague during his recent visit to the Highlands. Image: FSB

I’ve also used online resources from public organisations like Business Gateway Highland for digital upskilling.

My family has always been right behind me, whether it be for emergency childcare or random requests such as for hiring a lorry to collect and hand wash a huge amount of shop racking from an auction.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Work hard and play harder. It’s so easy to become overwhelmed by the volume of work a small business owner has to do, but take time for “you” and the business will benefit.

What is your biggest mistake?

Using a kitchen scourer to remove dead bugs from the front of a campervan. It did a very effective job but, unfortunately, left circles of scratched paint all over the bonnet.

My husband had a painstaking job sorting it out.

Highland Campervans' base in Dalcross, near Inverness.
Highland Campervans’ base in Dalcross, near Inverness. Image: Catherine Bunn

What is your greatest achievement?

Getting the juggling act right, balancing time for family and business.

I love travelling and active holidays, so still getting to go on adventures, while knowing my team are very capable of running everything in my absence, makes me very happy.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Tax breaks or rates relief for businesses that invest in their premises to help create modern, energy efficient working environments would help enormously.

What do you still hope to achieve?

So much. We have recently appointed architects to help us develop our workshop.

This is a huge project for us, and a serious investment.

What do you do to relax?

I’ve discovered ultra-running. My secret skill is that I can eat and run, and when out running my mind switches off and I relax. I need a t-shirt that says “#willrunforchips”.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love light-hearted books and easy TV, so Bridgerton and anything that’s a romantic comedy gets my vote.

Catherine Bunn at the Highland Cross event.
Highland Campervans’ MD was among 752 competitors who took part in the recent Highland Cross event, a gruelling 50-mile duathlon, on foot and by bicycle, across the north. Image: Catherine Bunn

What do you waste your money on?

A weekly Lotto ticket but, on the other hand, it’s money I don’t spend on chocolate.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

If it’s a 5.30am alarm, then it’s to go to the gym. If it’s a 7am alarm, it’s to make a pint of tea.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have an electric car for daily driving, which I really like, but for bigger trips I love taking my motorhome out on adventures. I would love to get an electric bike too, to take with the camper and go overseas.

Highland Campervans‘ customers keep telling me about these amazing trips they are having, travelling around Europe and the world. It makes me want to get out there too.

