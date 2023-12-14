Whisky workers accept two-year pay offer from Chivas

A pay row which threatened to disrupt whisky supplies in the run-up to Christmas is over.

Unite the Union had warned the dispute involving around 500 of its members at Chivas Brothers could hit the business hard during the festive season.

Workers voted in favour of taking strike action by an “emphatic” 91.2%, the union said on November 21.

Chivas is the French-owned company behind brands including Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Ballantine’s.

All of these whiskies are among Scotland’s top exports.

The Glenlivet – made at Ballindalloch, on Speyside – is one of the world’s best-selling single malts, making it a popular Christmas gift for whisky lovers everywhere.

Announcing an end to the dispute today, Unite said workers had accepted a new offer from the company.

The two-year deal includes a 6.4% pay rise effective from July 1 2023.

Employees will also get a one-off payment of £500 and see their wages increase in line with average inflation durinjg the year to July 2024.

Strikes called off

A rolling programme of 24-hour stoppages at Chivas sites was due to take place this week.

But the strikes were suspended while Unite and its members mulled the latest pay deal.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham, said: “It was only down to the fact that our 500-strong membership at Chivas Brothers were prepared to fight and take strike action that the company came back to the negotiating table.

“The pay deal is another example of Unite delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”

Andy Brown, industrial officer for the union, added: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership.

“The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership, bringing the dispute to an end.”

Unite represents workers at Chivas sites including the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, as well as a warehouse at Dumbuck, near Dumbarton.

Glasgow-headquartered Chivas is part of French drink giant Pernod Ricard and employs about 1,500 workers in Scotland.