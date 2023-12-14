Whisky workers accept two-year pay offer from Chivas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Whisky workers accept two-year pay offer from Chivas

Festive season drams safe as strike threat evaporates.

By Keith Findlay
Glass of whisky with Christmas background.
Unite the Union had warned supplied could be disrupted in the run-up to Christmas. Image: Shutterstock

A pay row which threatened to disrupt whisky supplies in the run-up to Christmas is over.

Unite the Union had warned the dispute involving around 500 of its members at Chivas Brothers could hit the business hard during the festive season.

Workers voted in favour of taking strike action by an “emphatic” 91.2%, the union said on November 21.

Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership. The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

Andy Brown, Unite the Union

Chivas is the French-owned company behind brands including Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Ballantine’s.

All of these whiskies are among Scotland’s top exports.

The Glenlivet – made at Ballindalloch, on Speyside – is one of the world’s best-selling single malts, making it a popular Christmas gift for whisky lovers everywhere.

Bottles of The Glenlivet 15-year-old.
Bottles of The Glenlivet 15-year-old. Image: Shutterstock

Announcing an end to the dispute today, Unite said workers had accepted a new offer from the company.

The two-year deal includes a 6.4% pay rise effective from July 1 2023.

Employees will also get a one-off payment of £500 and see their wages increase in line with average inflation durinjg the year to July 2024.

Strikes called off

A rolling programme of 24-hour stoppages at Chivas sites was due to take place this week.

But the strikes were suspended while Unite and its members mulled the latest pay deal.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham, said: “It was only down to the fact that our 500-strong membership at Chivas Brothers were prepared to fight and take strike action that the company came back to the negotiating table.

“The pay deal is another example of Unite delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”

Whisky at Christmas.
Festive tipples from Chivas are not in any danger. Image: Shutterstock

Andy Brown, industrial officer for the union, added: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership.

“The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership, bringing the dispute to an end.”

Unite represents workers at Chivas sites including the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, as well as a warehouse at Dumbuck, near Dumbarton.

Glasgow-headquartered Chivas is part of French drink giant Pernod Ricard and employs about 1,500 workers in Scotland.

