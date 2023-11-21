Whisky giant workers back strike action with festive season supplies to be hit hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky giant workers back strike action with festive season supplies to be hit hard

91.2% of worker voted for strike action following a three-week ballot.

By Kelly Wilson
Unite said 91.2% of its members have voted for strike action.
Unite said 91.2% of its members have voted for strike action.

Workers at Chivas Brothers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action with the union claiming it will hit festive supplies “hard”.

Unite, which is the main union at the company, said members had supported strike action by an “emphatic” 91.2%.

It comes after the company refused to revise a pay offer of 6.4%, despite reporting its strongest financial year in a decade.

The union claimed that any forthcoming industrial action involving hundreds of its members will “hit hard” festive season supplies of the company’s premier brands.

French-owned Chivas employs around 1,600 workers in Scotland at sites including Miltonduff Distillery, near Elgin, and Glentauchers Distillery, near Keith.

It also operates Strathisla Distillery in Keith – home to iconic brand Chivas Regal.

‘Easily afford’ a better offer

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham is hoping the current pay offer is improved.

She said: “Strike action at Chivas Brothers is inevitable unless the current pay offer is improved.

“Chivas made an eye-watering profit last year, and it can easily afford to offer our members a significantly better offer.

The Glenlivet sample room collection. Image: Chivas Brothers.

“Unite will back our Chivas Brothers members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite members previously rejected a 6.4% pay offer by 97%.

It warned Chivas Brother last month it would have “no option” but to ballot its members on strike action unless progress was made in pay negotiations.

In August Chivas announced its net sales were up by 17%, making it the best financial year in a decade.

Give workers ‘festive cheer’

The company also recently announced a 10-year sales high.

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “Chivas Brothers are forcing hundreds of our members to choose between a real terms pay cut and strike action.

“The company are doing this while amassing a fortune of dizzying heights on the backs of our members’ hard work.

“Chivas Brothers have a final opportunity to give our members some well-deserved festive cheer or supplies of the company’s premier brands at one of the busiest times of the year will be hit hard.”

Chivas Brothers has been contacted for comment.

