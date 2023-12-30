Aberdeen firm Alto achieves six-fold increase in monthly business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm Alto achieves six-fold increase in monthly business

The company expects to add three people to its 13-strong team in 2024.

By Keith Findlay
Alto team members discuss an upcoming project.
Alto team members discuss an upcoming project. Image: Granite PR

Aberdeen-based IT firm Alto is ending 2023 by reporting a six-fold increase in its monthly project work.

With revenue in this area up from £8,000 a month to more than £50,000 a month, the business is on track to grow its 13-strong team by another three business support and technical specialists in the coming year.

Alto said the increase in sales was partly driven by a sharp upturn in cloud-related projects.

Other growth drivers for Alto in 2023

Other key growth factors included demand for the firm’s Microsoft 365 services, work to support clients seeking alternatives as older products reach their end of life and companies investing in their IT infrastructure.

Cybersecurity continues to account for more than one-third of the company’s total revenue and this is expected to rise further throughout 2024.

Founded in 2009, Alto is wholly owned by chief executive Bruce Skinner.

Bruce Skinner, chief executive, Alto.
Bruce Skinner, chief executive, Alto. Image: Granite PR

The company draws on many decades of in-house experience to deliver products and services to a growing client base across manufacturing, food, energy services, healthcare and other sectors.

With teams ranging from 20 to more than 100, clients are located throughout the UK and in overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

When it comes to IT, being local is not a primary concern nowadays.”

Bruce Skinner, CEO, Alto

Commenting on Alto’s continuing upward growth trajectory, Mr Skinner said: “The accelerated uptake of technology during the pandemic has allowed geography to be put to one side.

“It’s no longer a discriminatory factor when customers are looking at product and service provision.”

He added: “When it comes to IT, being local is not a primary concern nowadays and remote services are now the favoured method of support for most customers.

“These factors have allowed us to grow exponentially in 2023 and we are excited at the possibilities which next year holds for the Alto team.”

Alto has previously credited the availability of funding to help companies transition to cloud-based systems as another factor boosting its business.

Recognition for being one of the best places to work in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, has delivered even more cause for celebration.

The prestigious accolade came after a survey monitoring employee engagement and wellbeing in Britain’s workplaces. Alto was rated highly in the category for businesses with 10-49 staff.

Alto said earlier this year it hoped to capitalise on the growing number of businesses recognising that cybersecurity is now a “must have” and not just an optional add-on.

More from Business

Integrity, which employs 15 full-time staff, is looking to record £15 million in revenue by the year end of 2024. Image: Integrity ISS
Aberdeen firm sets revenue target of £15 million
The energy regulator’s price cap is rising by 5% from Monday (PA)
Household energy bills to rise 5% from January 1 amid record consumer debt
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been knighted in the King’s New Year honours (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Brexit-backing Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin knighted
North business leader Stewart Nicol.
New Year's Honours List: North business leader Stewart Nicol 'immensely humbled'
Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Fishing chiefs urge ministers to work with industry, not against it
The FTSE 100 has gained 3.8% over 2023 (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 ends year with small rise but lags behind US rival
The FTSE 100 rose 10.5 points, or 0.14% to end the day at 7733.24 (John Walton/PA)
FTSE ends year with small rise on 2022
The behaviour of several top business leaders was under the magnifying glass in 2023 (John Walton/PA)
CBI boss looks to future after year of scrutiny for business leaders’ behaviour
David and Victoria Beckham have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales (Ian West/PA)
The Beckhams fetch more than £130m in yearly sales amid documentary success
The clothes retailer has upped guidance several times over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Next set to unveil Christmas performance in Thursday update

Conversation