Aberdeen firm Alto achieves six-fold increase in monthly business

Aberdeen-based IT firm Alto is ending 2023 by reporting a six-fold increase in its monthly project work.

With revenue in this area up from £8,000 a month to more than £50,000 a month, the business is on track to grow its 13-strong team by another three business support and technical specialists in the coming year.

Alto said the increase in sales was partly driven by a sharp upturn in cloud-related projects.

Other growth drivers for Alto in 2023

Other key growth factors included demand for the firm’s Microsoft 365 services, work to support clients seeking alternatives as older products reach their end of life and companies investing in their IT infrastructure.

Cybersecurity continues to account for more than one-third of the company’s total revenue and this is expected to rise further throughout 2024.

Founded in 2009, Alto is wholly owned by chief executive Bruce Skinner.

The company draws on many decades of in-house experience to deliver products and services to a growing client base across manufacturing, food, energy services, healthcare and other sectors.

With teams ranging from 20 to more than 100, clients are located throughout the UK and in overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

When it comes to IT, being local is not a primary concern nowadays.” Bruce Skinner, CEO, Alto

Commenting on Alto’s continuing upward growth trajectory, Mr Skinner said: “The accelerated uptake of technology during the pandemic has allowed geography to be put to one side.

“It’s no longer a discriminatory factor when customers are looking at product and service provision.”

He added: “When it comes to IT, being local is not a primary concern nowadays and remote services are now the favoured method of support for most customers.

“These factors have allowed us to grow exponentially in 2023 and we are excited at the possibilities which next year holds for the Alto team.”

Alto has previously credited the availability of funding to help companies transition to cloud-based systems as another factor boosting its business.

Recognition for being one of the best places to work in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, has delivered even more cause for celebration.

The prestigious accolade came after a survey monitoring employee engagement and wellbeing in Britain’s workplaces. Alto was rated highly in the category for businesses with 10-49 staff.

Alto said earlier this year it hoped to capitalise on the growing number of businesses recognising that cybersecurity is now a “must have” and not just an optional add-on.