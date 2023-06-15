Aberdeen IT firm Alto on track to beat £1 million turnover for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen IT firm Alto on track to beat £1 million turnover for first time

Being named one of the best workplaces in the UK makes this year even more special for the firm.

By Keith Findlay
Bruce Skinner, owner and CEO of Aberdeen-based IT services firm Alto.
Bruce Skinner, owner and CEO of Aberdeen-based IT services firm Alto. Image: Granite PR

Bosses at Aberdeen IT firm Alto are toasting a double success.

They have reported the company is on track to achieve £1 million turnover for the first time this year.

And the business was recently named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

Alto turned over £770,100 during the year to March 31 2022.

Founder/chief executive Bruce Skinner and the rest of the team expect the £1 million breakthrough to happen this year.

Tax breaks and funding availability help Alto’s clients upgrade their IT

They are on well course to achieve that after £400,000 of work was secured during the first five months of 2023.

Bosses have credited a jump in sales this year to government tax incentives to encourage firms’ investment in plant such as IT infrastructure.

The availability of funding to help companies transition to cloud-based systems is also boosting business at Alto, they said.

Alto team members Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson, Bruce Skinner and Alex Araujo.
Alto team members Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson, Bruce Skinner and Alex Araujo. Image: Granite PR

Recognition for being one of the best places to work in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, has delivered even more cause for celebration.

The prestigious accolade came after a survey monitoring employee engagement and wellbeing in Britain’s workplaces. Alto was rated highly in the category for businesses with 10-49 staff.

Headcount at the firm has reached 13, including trainees appointed in line with a policy of encouraging the next generation into the IT industry.

Alto’s ‘excellent growth trajectory’

Mr Skinner said: “Our entire corporate ethos is built on a relationship-based attitude so it’s natural this should encompass our people as well as our customers. The recent award and the excellent growth trajectory we’re on both provide important endorsements of the positive impact our team creates internally and externally.”

Company background

Alto, based at Citrus House on Greenbank Road, Tullos, was founded in 2009 – under the Pisys brand – through a franchise arrangement. It is now solely owned by Mr Skinner.

The firm serves clients across the manufacturing, food, energy services and healthcare sectors.

Customers use its managed IT and security products and services for operations spanning the UK and overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

Alto said earlier this year it hoped to capitalise on the growing number of businesses recognising that cybersecurity is now a “must have” and not just an optional add-on.

