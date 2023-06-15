Aberdeen IT firm Alto on track to beat £1 million turnover for first time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at Aberdeen IT firm Alto are toasting a double success.

They have reported the company is on track to achieve £1 million turnover for the first time this year.

And the business was recently named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

Alto turned over £770,100 during the year to March 31 2022.

Founder/chief executive Bruce Skinner and the rest of the team expect the £1 million breakthrough to happen this year.

Tax breaks and funding availability help Alto’s clients upgrade their IT

They are on well course to achieve that after £400,000 of work was secured during the first five months of 2023.

Bosses have credited a jump in sales this year to government tax incentives to encourage firms’ investment in plant such as IT infrastructure.

The availability of funding to help companies transition to cloud-based systems is also boosting business at Alto, they said.

Recognition for being one of the best places to work in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, has delivered even more cause for celebration.

The prestigious accolade came after a survey monitoring employee engagement and wellbeing in Britain’s workplaces. Alto was rated highly in the category for businesses with 10-49 staff.

Headcount at the firm has reached 13, including trainees appointed in line with a policy of encouraging the next generation into the IT industry.

Alto’s ‘excellent growth trajectory’

Mr Skinner said: “Our entire corporate ethos is built on a relationship-based attitude so it’s natural this should encompass our people as well as our customers. The recent award and the excellent growth trajectory we’re on both provide important endorsements of the positive impact our team creates internally and externally.”

Company background

Alto, based at Citrus House on Greenbank Road, Tullos, was founded in 2009 – under the Pisys brand – through a franchise arrangement. It is now solely owned by Mr Skinner.

The firm serves clients across the manufacturing, food, energy services and healthcare sectors.

Customers use its managed IT and security products and services for operations spanning the UK and overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

Alto said earlier this year it hoped to capitalise on the growing number of businesses recognising that cybersecurity is now a “must have” and not just an optional add-on.