Moray whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail unveils new chief executive

Food and drink veteran Phillip White will take up the reins in April.

By Keith Findlay
Phillip White, the new chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail, and Benromach Distillery.
Phillip White, the new chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail, and Benromach Distillery. Image: DCT Media/Muckle Media

Whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) is today announcing the appointment of food and drink industry veteran Phillip White as chief executive.

Mr White’s career started at Whitbread, at that time a leading brewer, in 1989.

He will join Elgin-based G&M in early April.

G&M said he would lead it as it moves into its “next chapter” .

This will see it focus on the international growth of its own brands, including Benromach and The Cairn.

G&M’s new boss ‘well versed’ in international growth

Mr White is currently managing director for two businesses in the south of England, Kent Frozen Foods and Medina Foodservice.

G&M said he was “well versed” in international growth, thanks to a career spanning marketing, sales and distribution in the food wholesale and spirits sectors.

His drink industry experience to date includes 10 years with Bacardi and Brown-Forman.

Phillip White, the new CEO at Gordon & MacPhail
Phillip White starts in April. Image: Muckle Media

G&M chairman Neil Urquhart said: “He is the right person to lead the business, thanks in part to his excellent leadership qualities and experience working with global brands, UK retail distribution and the wider spirits industry.

“This is an exciting time for the company as we look forward to executing our ambitious plans to continue building our brands internationally, developing our workforce and embarking on a significant capital investment phase to prepare the business for future growth.”

Phillip White says being appointed to the top job at G&M is ‘an honour’

Mr White said: “Taking on the role of chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail is an honour.

“The company has grown significantly, particularly over the last few years.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues, to continue building a successful family business committed to inspiring enthusiasts around the world to discover, appreciate and enjoy the finest single malt whiskies and highest quality spirits.”

Bottle of Benromach.
G&M’s brands include Benromach. Image: Benromach Distillery

Outgoing boss Ewen Mackintosh announced his plans for retirement last year. He is due to leave G&M in the spring.

G&M is the trading name of Speymalt Whisky Distributors, which recently announced a 67% jump in annual profits.

Pre-tax profits surged to £17.4 million in the year to February, up from £10.4m in the previous 12 months.

Turnover rose to £46.5m, from £37.4m last time, helped by demand for the company’s oldest single malt to date – its Generations 80 Years Old – and the continuing popularity of flagship brand Benromach, made in Forres.

The Cairn Distillery, near Grantown.
The Cairn Distillery, near Grantown. Image: Muckle Media

Mr Mackintosh said the results reflected an “excellent” year.

G&M decided last year to stop filling casks from distilleries it does not own.

In future the company will focus on whiskies from Benromach and its new distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown.

It continues to retain extensive stocks of maturing whiskies so products carrying the G&M name will be released for many decades to come.

