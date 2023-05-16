Aberdeen nightclub Atik announces summer closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Aberdeen nightclub will be closed over summer.

Bosses of the party venue Atik – one of the biggest of its kind in the Granite City – shared the news of the closure on social media this evening.

However, the group said they would only be taking a “wee break” over the summer months.

Atik is often the nightclub of choice for partiers of all ages – with hundreds of students often flocking to the venue for the Skite Wednesdays.

The club is well-known for hosting Under’s Rave and for its three illuminated dancefloors offering a variety of music.

ATIK has closed it's doors! 😭We're taking a wee break over the summer!Thanks for the good times, Watch this space! 🤩Love, ATIK ❤️ Posted by ATIK Aberdeen on Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Announcing the closure online, the group said: “Atik has closed its doors. We’re taking a wee break over the summer.

“Thanks for the good times, watch this space.”

It is unclear why the business has closed its door for a few months.

Aberdeen nightlife took a hit due to lack of transport

Following the reopening of nightclubs post-lockdown, many venues in Aberdeen experienced an onslaught of keen revellers.

Queues of people were seen lining city streets with long queues trailing down Bridge Street waiting to get into Atik.

However, nightclubs were hit hard over the last year after many late-night travel services did not return quite as quickly.

Last summer, concerns were raised for public safety as many struggled to get home due to a lack of buses and taxis available after midnight.

These concerns and people’s frustrations led to a decrease in people visiting the city centre at night.

Atik has been contacted to comment on the closure.