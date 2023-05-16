Aberdeen nightclub Atik announces summer closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen nightclub Atik announces summer closure

The venue said it would only be taking a "wee break" over the summer months.

By Lottie Hood
A photo of the nightclub Atik in Aberdeen.
Atik has closed its doors for the summer. Image: Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.

A popular Aberdeen nightclub will be closed over summer.

Bosses of the party venue Atik –  one of the biggest of its kind in the Granite City – shared the news of the closure on social media this evening.

However, the group said they would only be taking a “wee break” over the summer months.

Atik is often the nightclub of choice for partiers of all ages – with hundreds of students often flocking to the venue for the Skite Wednesdays.

The club is well-known for hosting Under’s Rave and for its three illuminated dancefloors offering a variety of music.

ATIK has closed it's doors! 😭We're taking a wee break over the summer!Thanks for the good times, Watch this space! 🤩Love, ATIK ❤️

Posted by ATIK Aberdeen on Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Announcing the closure online, the group said: “Atik has closed its doors. We’re taking a wee break over the summer.

“Thanks for the good times, watch this space.”

It is unclear why the business has closed its door for a few months.

Aberdeen nightlife took a hit due to lack of transport

Following the reopening of nightclubs post-lockdown, many venues in Aberdeen experienced an onslaught of keen revellers.

Queues of people were seen lining city streets with long queues trailing down Bridge Street waiting to get into Atik. 

However, nightclubs were hit hard over the last year after many late-night travel services did not return quite as quickly.

Last summer, concerns were raised for public safety as many struggled to get home due to a lack of buses and taxis available after midnight.

These concerns and people’s frustrations led to a decrease in people visiting the city centre at night.

Atik has been contacted to comment on the closure.

[[title]]