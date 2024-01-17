Stewart Milne Group: Nearly 100 homes across Aberdeen remain unfinished with no end in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stewart Milne Group: Nearly 100 homes across Aberdeen remain unfinished with no end in sight

The total includes 56 homes as part of a £20.4m housing association development.

By Kelly Wilson
Stewart Milne Group has 56 unfinished houses within the Hillcrest housing development. Image: Hillcrest
The collapse of Stewart Milne Group has left 86 homes unfinished across Aberdeen.

A total of 22 properties are incomplete at the Wellington Road site in Charleston, near Cove.

And a further 56 are remaining at the £20.4 million housing association Hillcrest Homes site at Stationfields in Cove.

It’s understood tenants were expected to move in within the next six weeks but Hillcrest today confirmed it had placed this on hold.

Stewart Milne Hillcrest development

A total of 167 homes, a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses as well as one two and three-bedroom apartments. were due to be built at the development overlooking the North Sea beside Falkland Avenue, locally referred to as Stationfields.

A spokesman for Hillcrest said: “Our Cove development in Aberdeen, of which 56 homes remain outstanding, is close to completion.

“Regarding the project’s next steps, we are to meet with the administrator in the coming days to discuss the way forward.

Work is still to be completed at Hillcrest housing development. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

“Our tenant allocation process for the homes had not yet gathered momentum, and we have placed this temporarily on hold until we gain a clearer picture of situation.”

A briefing note prepared for Aberdeen City councillors and seen by the Press and Journal said: “On this site SMG were acting as contractors on behalf of Hillcrest Homes, a housing association, for a development of 167 flats and houses.

“The remaining 57 units were due to be handed over to Hillcrest in the next six
weeks approximately.

“Hillcrest are in direct contact with the administrator about next steps. Given how far along this development is, we would hope that it will be in the administrator’s interest to see this completed but that will be for the administrator to determine.”

People ‘cannot be left in dark’

The development was delivered in partnership with the Scottish Government, who provided £11.6 million of funding towards the total cost of the development.

Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s absolutely vital that the administrators work with both Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government to come to an amicable solution on how these projects can be finished.

People who have put down a deposit or have already bought these houses cannot be left in the dark with unfinished properties.

Stewart Milne Homes' Charleston Cove development in Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group unfinished Charleston Cove development in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“For those already living on these sites, the administrators have a duty of care to ensure these housing estates aren’t just abandoned and left as waste ground.

“I will continue to pressure the Scottish Government on making sure this happens and that the vastly experienced and skilled employees are assisted back into work, whether it’s on these sites or elsewhere.”