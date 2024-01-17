Stewart Milne Group: Nearly 100 homes across Aberdeen remain unfinished with no end in sight

The collapse of Stewart Milne Group has left 86 homes unfinished across Aberdeen.

A total of 22 properties are incomplete at the Wellington Road site in Charleston, near Cove.

And a further 56 are remaining at the £20.4 million housing association Hillcrest Homes site at Stationfields in Cove.

It’s understood tenants were expected to move in within the next six weeks but Hillcrest today confirmed it had placed this on hold.

Stewart Milne Hillcrest development

A total of 167 homes, a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses as well as one two and three-bedroom apartments. were due to be built at the development overlooking the North Sea beside Falkland Avenue, locally referred to as Stationfields.

A spokesman for Hillcrest said: “Our Cove development in Aberdeen, of which 56 homes remain outstanding, is close to completion.

“Regarding the project’s next steps, we are to meet with the administrator in the coming days to discuss the way forward.

“Our tenant allocation process for the homes had not yet gathered momentum, and we have placed this temporarily on hold until we gain a clearer picture of situation.”

A briefing note prepared for Aberdeen City councillors and seen by the Press and Journal said: “On this site SMG were acting as contractors on behalf of Hillcrest Homes, a housing association, for a development of 167 flats and houses.

“The remaining 57 units were due to be handed over to Hillcrest in the next six

weeks approximately.

“Hillcrest are in direct contact with the administrator about next steps. Given how far along this development is, we would hope that it will be in the administrator’s interest to see this completed but that will be for the administrator to determine.”

People ‘cannot be left in dark’

The development was delivered in partnership with the Scottish Government, who provided £11.6 million of funding towards the total cost of the development.

Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s absolutely vital that the administrators work with both Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government to come to an amicable solution on how these projects can be finished.

“People who have put down a deposit or have already bought these houses cannot be left in the dark with unfinished properties.

“For those already living on these sites, the administrators have a duty of care to ensure these housing estates aren’t just abandoned and left as waste ground.

“I will continue to pressure the Scottish Government on making sure this happens and that the vastly experienced and skilled employees are assisted back into work, whether it’s on these sites or elsewhere.”