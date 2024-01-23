Ithaca wrote to first minister over ‘disappointing’ Rosebank reaction

North Sea Ithaca Energy wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf over his “extremely disappointing” opposition to develping the huge Rosebank oilfield.

Aberdeen-based Ithaca wrote to Mr Yousaf on October 2, soon after the first minister said publicly Rosebank’s approval was the “wrong decision”.

In the letter, released via a freedom of information request and seen by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, Ithaca criticised Mr Yousaf for that comment.

It also chastised the first minister for saying “we don’t think the taps should be turned off tomorrow but neither can the north-east have unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

Energy ‘trilemma’

The Scottish Daily Express, which first reported the story, said the letter came from Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce, who has since stepped down.

Ithaca is a 20% partner in Rosebank, west of Shetland, and 100% owner of the nearby Cambo oilfield.

Mr Bruce said he was “extremely disappointed” by Mr Yousaf’s remarks, which were not in line with what was said during a meeting between the two weeks earlier.

The then CEO added: “We are facing an energy trilemma, striving to provide clean, affordable and secure energy for the nation.”

‘Open exchange of views’

Speaking about his earlier meeting with Mr Yousaf, he said: “I enjoyed the open exchange of views .

“I thought we left with a common understanding from energy companies, supply chain, and investors that the position of the Scottish Government, and indeed your comments, have wide-reaching influence, despite jurisdiction over oil and gas licensing and development sitting in Westminster.

“I was, therefore, extremely disappointed by your response to the news that the Rosebank development has been approved.”

Mr Bruce highlighted that Rosebank was an £8 billion investment, expected to create hundreds of long-term jobs through the life of the field, with many more during construction and installation phases.

He added: “It was disappointing that no Scottish minister gave any sign that the jobs likely to be supported in Scotland by this project were welcome. Polling over the past several days would suggest that ‘most reasonable people’ in Scotland are welcoming of the investment.”

Ithaca’s ex-boss asked for evidence to substantiate first minister’s ‘unlimited extraction’ claim

Mr Bruce also criticised the claim of “unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

“We have explained this many times to ministers and officials,” he said, adding: “It is disappointing to hear the language of ‘unlimited extraction’ still used by you and other senior ministers.

“I was intrigued by your comments that new oil and gas developments will slow the pace of the transition down and would welcome the opportunity to review evidence of this.”

According to the Daily Express, Ithaca’s bosses had another meeting with Mr Yousaf in November.

A Scottish government spokesperson said the focus “must be on meeting energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals, and ensuring a just transition for the oil and gas workforce as resources decline”.

During a visit to Aberdeen last week, Mr Yousaf reitterated his opposition to new oil and gas licences due to be issued shortly by the UK Government.

London-listed Ithaca has been contacted for comment.