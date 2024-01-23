Ithaca wrote to first minister over ‘disappointing’ Rosebank reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ithaca wrote to first minister over ‘disappointing’ Rosebank reaction

The company also chastised Humza Yousaf for his oil and gas 'language'.

By Allister Thomas
Ithaca Energy's ex-boss, Alan Bruce, land First Minister Humza Yousaf..
Ithaca Energy's ex-boss, Alan Bruce, left, and First Minister Humza Yousaf.. Image: DCT Media

North Sea Ithaca Energy wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf over his “extremely disappointing” opposition to develping the huge Rosebank oilfield.

Aberdeen-based Ithaca wrote to Mr Yousaf on October 2, soon after the first minister said publicly Rosebank’s approval was the “wrong decision”.

In the letter, released via a freedom of information request and seen by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, Ithaca criticised Mr Yousaf for that comment.

It also chastised the first minister for saying “we don’t think the taps should be turned off tomorrow but neither can the north-east have unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

Energy ‘trilemma’

The Scottish Daily Express, which first reported the story, said the letter came from Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce, who has since stepped down.

Ithaca is a 20% partner in Rosebank, west of Shetland, and 100% owner of the nearby Cambo oilfield.

Mr Bruce said he was “extremely disappointed” by Mr Yousaf’s remarks, which were not in line with what was said during a meeting between the two weeks earlier.

The then CEO added: “We are facing an energy trilemma, striving to provide clean, affordable and secure energy for the nation.”

‘Open exchange of views’

Speaking about his earlier meeting with Mr Yousaf, he said: “I enjoyed the open exchange of views .

“I thought we left with a common understanding from energy companies, supply chain, and investors that the position of the Scottish Government, and indeed your comments, have wide-reaching influence, despite jurisdiction over oil and gas licensing and development sitting in Westminster.

“I was, therefore, extremely disappointed by your response to the news that the Rosebank development has been approved.”

Rosebank geology
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel, which will be used  on the Rosebank project.

Mr Bruce highlighted that Rosebank was an £8 billion investment, expected to create hundreds of long-term jobs through the life of the field, with many more during construction and installation phases.

He added: “It was disappointing that no Scottish minister gave any sign that the jobs likely to be supported in Scotland by this project were welcome. Polling over the past several days would suggest that ‘most reasonable people’ in Scotland are welcoming of the investment.”

Ithaca’s ex-boss asked for evidence to substantiate first minister’s ‘unlimited extraction’ claim

Mr Bruce also criticised the claim of “unlimited oil and gas extraction”.

“We have explained this many times to ministers and officials,” he said, adding: “It is disappointing to hear the language of ‘unlimited extraction’ still used by you and other senior ministers.

“I was intrigued by your comments that new oil and gas developments will slow the pace of the transition down and would welcome the opportunity to review evidence of this.”

According to the Daily Express, Ithaca’s bosses had another meeting with Mr Yousaf in November.

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Mr Yousaf reitterated his opposition to new oil and gas licences during a visit to Aberdeen last week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A Scottish government spokesperson said the focus “must be on meeting energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate goals, and ensuring a just transition for the oil and gas workforce as resources decline”.

During a visit to Aberdeen last week, Mr Yousaf reitterated his opposition to new oil and gas licences due to be issued shortly by the UK Government.

London-listed Ithaca has been contacted for comment.

Conversation