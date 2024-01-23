Isle of Lewis road to remain closed ‘for several hours’ following crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Isle of Lewis road to remain closed ‘for several hours’ following crash

There is no alternative route for motorists to take while emergency services, including Stornoway Coastguard, attend the A859 at Balallan

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police confirmed the road is “likely to remain closed for several hours” with no alternative route available. Image: Google Maps
A Isle of Lewis road has been closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident took place on the A859 road at Balallan at around 11:40am today.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were sent to the scene, along with a rescue team from Stornoway Coastguard.

Police confirmed the road is “likely to remain closed for several hours” with no alternative route available.

A859 at Balallan will close “for several hours” after crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A859 at Balallan, Isle of Lewis.

“Police, SFRS and SAS attended the incident.

“The A859 road at Balallan is closed in both directions and likely to remain closed for several hours. There is no alternative route available.”

Fire fighters were also called to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:47am and sent two appliances.

“We were assisting the ambulance service.”

Coastguard at the scene after A859 crash

Stornoway Coastguard confirmed that they are assisting in the incident.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “I can confirm that a coastguard rescue team attended the scene.

“We cannot provide any further details as this is a police incident.

“Enquiries are still ongoing.”

 

