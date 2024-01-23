Isle of Lewis road to remain closed ‘for several hours’ following crash

A Isle of Lewis road has been closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident took place on the A859 road at Balallan at around 11:40am today.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were sent to the scene, along with a rescue team from Stornoway Coastguard.

Police confirmed the road is “likely to remain closed for several hours” with no alternative route available.

A859 at Balallan will close “for several hours” after crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A859 at Balallan, Isle of Lewis.

“Police, SFRS and SAS attended the incident.

“The A859 road at Balallan is closed in both directions and likely to remain closed for several hours. There is no alternative route available.”

Fire fighters were also called to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11:47am and sent two appliances.

“We were assisting the ambulance service.”

Coastguard at the scene after A859 crash

Stornoway Coastguard confirmed that they are assisting in the incident.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “I can confirm that a coastguard rescue team attended the scene.

“We cannot provide any further details as this is a police incident.

“Enquiries are still ongoing.”