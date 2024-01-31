Work complete on new £10 million Aberdeen TrustFord car dealership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work complete on new £10 million Aberdeen TrustFord car dealership

The dealership will sell new and used cars and has created 51 jobs ahead of its opening.

By Kelly Wilson
New Trustford £10m car dealership building has been completed. Image: Knight Frank
New Trustford £10m car dealership building has been completed. Image: Knight Frank

Construction work has been completed on the new £10 million TrustFord car dealership in Aberdeen.

The facility will create 51 jobs and stock around 300 new and used cars as well as commercial Ford vehicles.

The development, on a 5.2 acre site at the former Tyseal base within the West Tullos Industrial Estate, will open in March.

Valued at £10 million, the turnkey development, built by MTM Construction, spans 27,976 sq ft and includes 270 customer and display parking spaces, along with a two acre car storage compound to the rear.

‘Transformative development for West Tullos’

Knight Property Group bought the site in February 2021, promptly demolishing the 20 “dilapidated, outdated” units there.

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “The establishment of TrustFord’s Scottish dealership in Aberdeen marks a transformative development for West Tullos.

“The completion of this high-quality, sustainable development underlines our commitment to providing TrustFord with an exceptional facility.

“Securing a 20-year pre-let arrangement highlights TrustFord’s commitment to Aberdeen. This new facility is a visually striking addition to the area, reflecting the excellence associated with TrustFord’s brand.”

Weeks away from opening

The energy efficient, new build showroom will include air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating and solar PV panels to generate electricity, has achieved a EPC A rating.

Outside the showroom, trees will be planted around the perimeter to support wildlife.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: “We are all hugely excited about our new site in Aberdeen and look forward to opening our doors in early March.

Artists impression of inside of new TrustFord dealership in Aberdeen. Supplied by TrustFord

“Our investment in this outstanding build reflects our commitment to sustainable properties along with our commitment to offer an outstanding customer experience.

“Our existing Aberdeen team has been expanded in recent weeks to meet the anticipated demand and we all look forward to offering our customers an outstanding experience – whether they are looking for a new vehicle, a service, advice about their fleet or just coming to have a look before buying, the team will be delighted to welcome them.”

Trustford is owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and strategy.

Its network covers more than 60 sites in the UK, employing around 3,000 people.

