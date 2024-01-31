Work complete on new £10 million Aberdeen TrustFord car dealership

Construction work has been completed on the new £10 million TrustFord car dealership in Aberdeen.

The facility will create 51 jobs and stock around 300 new and used cars as well as commercial Ford vehicles.

The development, on a 5.2 acre site at the former Tyseal base within the West Tullos Industrial Estate, will open in March.

Valued at £10 million, the turnkey development, built by MTM Construction, spans 27,976 sq ft and includes 270 customer and display parking spaces, along with a two acre car storage compound to the rear.

‘Transformative development for West Tullos’

Knight Property Group bought the site in February 2021, promptly demolishing the 20 “dilapidated, outdated” units there.

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “The establishment of TrustFord’s Scottish dealership in Aberdeen marks a transformative development for West Tullos.

“The completion of this high-quality, sustainable development underlines our commitment to providing TrustFord with an exceptional facility.

“Securing a 20-year pre-let arrangement highlights TrustFord’s commitment to Aberdeen. This new facility is a visually striking addition to the area, reflecting the excellence associated with TrustFord’s brand.”

Weeks away from opening

The energy efficient, new build showroom will include air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating and solar PV panels to generate electricity, has achieved a EPC A rating.

Outside the showroom, trees will be planted around the perimeter to support wildlife.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: “We are all hugely excited about our new site in Aberdeen and look forward to opening our doors in early March.

“Our investment in this outstanding build reflects our commitment to sustainable properties along with our commitment to offer an outstanding customer experience.

“Our existing Aberdeen team has been expanded in recent weeks to meet the anticipated demand and we all look forward to offering our customers an outstanding experience – whether they are looking for a new vehicle, a service, advice about their fleet or just coming to have a look before buying, the team will be delighted to welcome them.”

Trustford is owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and strategy.

Its network covers more than 60 sites in the UK, employing around 3,000 people.