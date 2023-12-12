TrustFord reveals opening date of new £2 million Aberdeen car dealership

TrustFord will open the doors to its new £2 million Aberdeen dealership in March next year.

The facility will create 51 jobs and stock around 300 new and used cars as well as commercial Ford vehicles.

Construction work has been underway for some time on the 5.2 acre site at West Tullos Industrial Estate.

The company is also currently hiring key members of staff as it gears up to open.

Environmentally friendly site

Upon completion, the energy efficient, new build showroom will include air-source heat pumps to reduce emissions from heating and solar PV panels to generate electricity.

The use of LED lighting and roof lights to maximise natural light is also set to improve energy efficiency.

Outside the showroom, trees will be planted around the perimeter to support wildlife.

The dealership is being built at the site of the former Tyseal base.

A TrustFord spokeswoman confirmed the dealership will open on March 4 next year.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: “The new site in Aberdeen is nearing completion and everyone is delighted with how well the work is going.

“When we open our doors in early March, we will be able to offer our customers an outstanding experience – whether they are looking for a new vehicle, a service, advice about their fleet or just coming to have a look before buying, the team will be delighted to welcome them.”

Knight Property Group bought the site in February 2021, promptly demolishing the 20 “dilapidated, outdated” units there.

Asbestos-ridden office and industrial units like Phoenix House and the Winfex Centre (the former home of the Remove-Rehome-Recycle charity) became piles of rubble.

Who is TrustFord?

Trustford is owned by Ford Motor Company but operates as an independent dealer group with its own board of directors and strategy.

Its network covers more than 60 sites in the UK, employing around 3,000 people.

Ford Motor Company already operates PartsPlus operations in Aberdeen Glasgow and Dundee.

In advance of the official showroom launch, the business is running a temporary facility on Minto Drive which has new and used car, motability and commercial vehicles for sale as well as aftersales and mobile servicing.