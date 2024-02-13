Willie Miller: Neil Warnock’s five changes – including Dante Polvara – stake Aberdeen claim in Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Neil Warnock’s five changes – including Dante Polvara – stake Aberdeen claim in Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose

Willie Miller also talks Bojan Miovski v Shankland, the Dons' cup quarter-final draw with Kilmarnock, and this week's home league clash with Motherwell.

Dante Polvara (21) of Aberdeen and Lee Currie (10) of Bonnyrigg Rose during the sides' Scottish Cup clash. Image: Shutterstock.
Dante Polvara (21) of Aberdeen and Lee Currie (10) of Bonnyrigg Rose during the sides' Scottish Cup clash. Image: Shutterstock.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen’s five changes for their 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose all staked a claim for increased game-time – with Dante Polvara and Shayden Morris setting up a goal apiece.

Recently-appointed interim Reds manager Neil Warnock rang the changes for the Bonnyrigg clash, using the cup fixture to take a closer look at – and give an opportunity to – players who didn’t start his first game: the midweek league defeat at Rangers.

Ross Doohan replaced Kelle Roos in goal, making his first appearance since signing in the summer, and was pretty solid when called upon. I can’t remember a moment where I felt nervous about him – and I have felt nervous about No.1 Roos when he’s been under opposition pressure this season…

I still think Roos is a good goalkeeper, but has not been at the top of his game this term, and maybe Doohan showing what he can do will shake him up a bit.

It has been a difficult season for Angus MacDonald – a huge part of the surge to third place in the Premiership last term – who has found himself behind Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and the injured Slobodan Rubezic in the Dons centre-half pecking order. But he played well enough, too.

I don’t think right wideman Shayden Morris did his chances any harm going forward under Warnock. He was quite direct in his running at times, and teed up Bojan Miovski to fire home Aberdeen’s opener.

Shayden Morris of Aberdeen controls the ball against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Shayden Morris of Aberdeen controls the ball against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.

It was pleasing to see, as the Dons have been lacking in the wide areas for quite some time.

If Morris can keep it up and Duk, another of Saturday’s incoming changes, can rediscover his form of last season on the left side, it would make a big difference.

Dante Polvara was the fifth change to Warnock’s starting line-up.

Midfielder Polvara has impressed me whenever he has taken to the field for Aberdeen this season.

He scored twice in Europe, and though Saturday was just his 19th start of the campaign, he has now made five assists – nodding down to set up Miovski’s volleyed second against Bonnyrigg, having also played in the Reds’ talisman for his stunner against Celtic the previous weekend.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock with Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock with Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.

Polvara is competing with Graeme Shinnie, Connor Barron, Leighton Clarkson, Jamie McGrath and now Killian Phillips for midfield game-time, but I think he has earned an extended run in the team.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup performance was low-key – and Miovski made it look easier than it was

Overall, the Dons’ performance against Bonnyrigg, while professional, was pretty low-key.

However, when you’ve got someone like Miovski upfront – the predator he is in front of goal – making it look all too easy, it helps.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.

Bonnyrigg weren’t out of it, particularly in the first half, with Smart Osadolor denied a goal to make it 1-1 by Nicky Devlin’s goal-line clearance.

It might have been more edgy without Miovski being so clinical with his opening period double, and as the game wore on, Aberdeen looked less and less likely to give up their advantage.

Miovski’s goal tally more impressive than Lawrence Shankland’s

North Macedonian international Miovski is looking so sharp right now and is up to 22 goals for the season. 

Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland took his tally for the campaign to 25 with his double in the Jambos’ 4-1 cup win at Airdrieonians – and it will be fascinating to see which of Scottish football’s red-hot marksmen finishes with more goals this term.

I do think Miovski’s tally is the more impressive of the two at present.

While he showed his class with 18 strikes last season (mostly in the first half of a campaign where the Dons eventually finished third in the table), you have got to remember he is on his way to 30 goals this time around in a team who have struggled, in the Premiership in particular – barely tasting the top six.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Shankland is also a class act, but he is playing in a Hearts side comfortably heading for third place, with far more chances created for him by his team-mates than Miovski has had.

If Aberdeen can get motoring up the league under Warnock, and some of the players listed above can give Miovski a few more opportunities, the frontman has shown he will take them.

Killie at home still a tough Scottish Cup draw, but one Aberdeen will be content with

The Dons will be happy with their Scottish Cup quarter-final draw against Kilmarnock. 

They are at home, which is really positive, while they’ve avoided Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

One of those teams won’t make it to the semi-finals at Hampden, as Hibs and Rangers are playing each other.

Of course, the last-eight clash with Killie won’t be easy – with former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes getting the better of axed boss Barry Robson’s Aberdeen twice in the league this season, and ex-Aberdeen players in the Ayrshire side’s ranks who will remain keen to hammer home their credentials.

Aberdeen's players look dejected after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s players look dejected after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Killie have also strengthened impressively, with the likes of striker Kevin van Veen coming in during January, and are well above the Dons in the Premiership at present.

They will provide tough opposition,

But, bar Morton at home, it’s about as kind a draw as Aberdeen could have got as they attempt to set up a third visit to the national stadium this term.

Motherwell midweeker is must-win for Aberdeen’s Premiership rise bid

Before the Scottish Cup quarter-finals roll around in early March, Aberdeen must get climbing if they are to achieve short-term boss Warnock’s other ambition – alongside winning the cup – of getting up to fourth place in the Premiership.

Motherwell visit Pittodrie on Wednesday in another of the ninth-placed Dons’ games in hand on the eight sides above them, including Well.

It is a must-win, especially at home, as the Dons have not really been able to utilise their catch-up games so far – not in the way previous boss Robson often talked about them doing.

I feel it is at the stage where Aberdeen need to be looking to take maximum points from their remaining league fixtures in the Granite City if they are to make up the required ground on the likes of fifth-placed St Mirren and fourth-placed Killie – in the league’s final European spot.

Conversation