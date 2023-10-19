Aberdeenshire firm’s first pour of concrete made from recycling

An Aberdeenshire sustainable technology firm has carried out the first pour of its low carbon sustainable concrete made with recycled materials.

Recycl8 has successfully in partnership with Breedon Group, marking a significant milestone in the Banchory firm’s journey to market.

The concrete was supplied to civil engineering and construction firm, WM Donald for use at a new Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ new Huntingtower development in Perth.

‘This is the future’

Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our patented solution to market.

“Not only does it have a significantly lower embodied carbon than traditional mixes. It also gives new life to materials that would otherwise be discarded.

“We believe that this is the future of sustainable construction.”

The construction industry is tackling the challenge of decarbonisation globally as it attempts to meet the net zero target by 2050.

Housebuilder ‘committed to sustainable construction’

Managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes, David Palmer, added: “We are committed to sustainable construction and reducing our environmental impact.

“We are excited to see Recycl8’s innovative low carbon R8 Mix concrete used by Breedon on our new Huntingtower project in Perthshire as part of that commitment.”

Recycl8 and Breedon are planning to work together on more projects using the R8 Mix concrete technology, alongside the Breedon Balance range of products.