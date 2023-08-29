Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora

Serial entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan have pulled off another acquisition as they continue to grow their fledgling business empire across the north and north-east.

The pair are behind Aurora Energy Services, based in Inverness, which has just snapped up Wick company Northern Marine Services (Scotland) (NMS) for an undisclosed sum.

NMS was owned by Alasdair Noble, who will continue to lead its rebranded version, Aurora NMS as lifting and marine services director,

Wick firm ready for UK-wide rollout

Founded by Mr Noble in 2017, NMS is a specialist supplier of non-conventional lifting, inspection, logistics and marine services. Customers include SSE, Subsea 7 and a number of windfarm, hydro power, telecoms and rail network clients.

The firm boasts “extensive expertise” in supporting windfarm turbine inspections, telecom mast installations and infrastructure projects needing “innovative access solutions”.

Thanks to Aurora’s investment, NMS can roll out its niche services across the UK.

New jobs planned for Caithness

It expects to create up to 10 new jobs or trainee roles over the next three years, adding to its current three-strong team. Aurora’s large Inverness facility, which also hosts the Highlands’ only renewable energy training centre, will support the operation in Wick.

Mr Duguid, Aurora’s Aberdeen-based chief executive, said: “Alasdair Noble has built an excellent business across a number of diverse sectors. NMS’s strong track record in renewables aligns well with our own ambitions of becoming a leading energy services provider.

We will also put resources into recruiting staff and offering trainee opportunities in and around Wick.” Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services.

“Aurora will invest capital in NMS to strengthen its regular and specialist lifting equipment and vehicle assets, and provide infrastructure to introduce its unique offering to a wider client base outwith its north-west Scotland heartland.

“We will also put resources into recruiting staff and offering trainee opportunities in and around Wick.”

He added: “The strong links NMS enjoys with major wind farm operators and in the infrastructure sector is something we can support and strengthen. Aurora’s growing reputation in those areas can, in turn, act as a springboard for continued success.”

Mr Noble, who worked in the marine industry before focusing on specialist transport and lifting, said: “We are finding that many utility companies, an important part of our client base, are more comfortable dealing with larger businesses. In becoming part of the Aurora group, we now have that scale and financial and organisational backing which utilities are seeking. We believe this will take the business to a higher level.

“With investment from Aurora, we can drive the business forward in ways which were simply out of reach previously.”

International aspirations

Mr Noble added: “We are excited we will be able to offer opportunities for the local workforce in Wick not just locally, but internationally, as Aurora NMS grows its market share and geographic reach.”

It is Aurora’s third acquisition to date, joining a small but growing business portfolio already comprising Huntly-based offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering and rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services.

The group was launched earlier this year through Indigo 7 Ventures, a multi-million-pound investment fund that was set up by Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan in 2020 to support young technology companies in the flourishing renewable energy industry.

Aurora is aiming to create a £100 million turnover international energy services provider over the next five years. It is targeting £20m for the year to December 2023.

There are now 175 people working across the three portfolio companies.

The group has plans for further expansion south of the border, in Blyth and Great Yarmouth in the coming months. It is also working on its first international acquisition.

Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan, Aurora’s chief financial officer, were co-founders of Aberdeen-based oil and gas services company EnerMech. They exited that business though its £400m-plus sale to Carlyle Group in December 2018. Previously, the pair led a management buy-out of PSL Energy Services – acquired by Halliburton in 2007.