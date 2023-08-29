Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora

Caithness company's acqusiition expected to create up to 10 new jobs in the north.

By Keith Findlay
Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
l-r Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.. Image: Sure PR

Serial entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan have pulled off another acquisition as they continue to grow their fledgling business empire across the north and north-east.

The pair are behind Aurora Energy Services, based in Inverness, which has just snapped up Wick company Northern Marine Services (Scotland) (NMS) for an undisclosed sum.

NMS was owned by Alasdair Noble, who will continue to lead its rebranded version, Aurora NMS as lifting and marine services director,

Wick firm ready for UK-wide rollout

Founded by Mr Noble in 2017, NMS is a specialist supplier of non-conventional lifting, inspection, logistics and marine services. Customers include SSE, Subsea 7 and a number of windfarm, hydro power, telecoms and rail network clients.

The firm boasts “extensive expertise” in supporting windfarm turbine inspections, telecom mast installations and infrastructure projects needing “innovative access solutions”.

Thanks to Aurora’s investment, NMS can roll out its niche services across the UK.

New jobs planned for Caithness

It expects to create up to 10 new jobs or trainee roles over the next three years, adding to its current three-strong team. Aurora’s large Inverness facility, which also hosts the Highlands’ only renewable energy training centre, will support the operation in Wick.

Mr Duguid, Aurora’s Aberdeen-based chief executive, said: “Alasdair Noble has built an excellent business across a number of diverse sectors. NMS’s strong track record in renewables aligns well with our own ambitions of becoming a leading energy services provider.

We will also put resources into recruiting staff and offering trainee opportunities in and around Wick.”

Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services.

“Aurora will invest capital in NMS to strengthen its regular and specialist lifting equipment and vehicle assets, and provide infrastructure to introduce its unique offering to a wider client base outwith its north-west Scotland heartland.

“We will also put resources into recruiting staff and offering trainee opportunities in and around Wick.”

He added: “The strong links NMS enjoys with major wind farm operators and in the infrastructure sector is something we can support and strengthen. Aurora’s growing reputation in those areas can, in turn, act as a springboard for continued success.”

Delighted to announce that Aurora Energy Services have acquired Northern Marine Services. Alasdair Noble has built an…

Posted by Aurora Energy Services on Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Mr Noble, who worked in the marine industry before focusing on specialist transport and lifting, said: “We are finding that many utility companies, an important part of our client base, are more comfortable dealing with larger businesses. In becoming part of the Aurora group, we now have that scale and financial and organisational backing which utilities are seeking. We believe this will take the business to a higher level.

“With investment from Aurora, we can drive the business forward in ways which were simply out of reach previously.”

International aspirations

Mr Noble added: “We are excited we will be able to offer opportunities for the local workforce in Wick not just locally, but internationally, as Aurora NMS grows its market share and geographic reach.”

It is Aurora’s third acquisition to date, joining a small but growing business portfolio already comprising Huntly-based offshore services and fabrication company R&M Engineering and rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services.

The group was launched earlier this year through Indigo 7 Ventures, a multi-million-pound investment fund that was set up by Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan in 2020 to support young technology companies in the flourishing renewable energy industry.

Dough Duguid, right, and Michael Buchan during their time together at EnerMech.
Doug Duguid, right, and Michael Buchan during their time together at EnerMech.

Aurora is aiming to create a £100 million turnover international energy services provider over the next five years. It is targeting £20m for the year to December 2023.

There are now 175 people working across the three portfolio companies.

The group has plans for further expansion south of the border, in Blyth and Great Yarmouth in the coming months. It is also working on its first international acquisition.

Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan, Aurora’s chief financial officer, were co-founders of Aberdeen-based oil and gas services company EnerMech. They exited that business though its £400m-plus sale  to Carlyle Group in December 2018. Previously, the pair led a management buy-out of PSL Energy Services –  acquired by Halliburton in 2007.

More from Business

DEAL DONE: Corskie Nutmeg pictured at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Corskie sells Simmental bull in £32,000 private deal to Denzies
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month.
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years
Tracy Morris has started the haircuts for homeless as the business heads towards its second birthday. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Inverness barbers offers free haircuts for people struggling financially
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Mark Stuart, Stuart Munro and Michael Cruickshank from i-Protech Image: Stripe Communications
Kintore green energy business eyeing expansion and recruitment drive
From January 2024, imports of medium-risk animal products, plants, plant products, and high-risk non-animal origin food (and feed) from the EU will require health certification (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Post-Brexit border checks delayed for fifth time
Wilko tumbled into administration earlier this month (James Manning/PA)
Wilko pauses redundancies as administrators consider rescue bids, says union
Pub bosses said staff shortages held back sales over the Bank Holiday weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
Staff shortages hold back bumper bank holiday trade, say pub bosses
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday
Milk production is increasing but consumers are spending less, Arla said (Dean Sanderson/Arla Foods/PA)
Shoppers trading brands for own-label milk and dairy, Arla Foods says

Conversation