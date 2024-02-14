Forres firm Orbex sets ‘new benchmark’ with international patent for its rocket technology

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex said it has set a new benchmark after securing an international patent for its technology.

The Forres company received the new exclusive rights for its coaxial tanking technology, protecting it across more than a dozen countries.

The space start-up said the news will help “propel Scotland to the forefront of space innovation”.

Construction of its Sutherland spaceport is well underway and on track to be completed this year.

The rocket firm is yet to announce its inaugural launch date at the spaceport near Tongue.

What is the Orbex coaxial tank?

Orbex has created a structure which nests fuel within an outer tank of liquid oxygen.

The design reduces weight of its small rocket, Prime, by around 30% in comparison to similarly-sized spacecrafts.

Chief technology officer Jonas Bjarnø believes the firm has flown past competitors with its new technology.

He said: “When you look at the outside of an Orbex rocket, it looks like any other contemporary fibre rocket.

“But when you look on the inside you understand that we have created something that is completely unique.

“We set out to deliver a uniquely innovative, efficient and sustainable spaceflight solution. And that is exactly what we are now building.”

Mr Bjarnø said the patent gives Orbex a “significant advantage” in the global market.

He added: “It demonstrates our ability to challenge the status quo and lead the way towards a more sustainable space industry.”

Sutherland spaceport working towards launch

Newly-appointed chief executive Phil Chambers said the rocket firm is “challenging the traditional approach” to launcher design.

He said: “Orbex’s journey so far has been marked by our commitment to continuous innovation in the space industry.

“Our coaxial tank patent illustrates how we are challenging the traditional approach to launcher design and, along with our environmental credentials, make Prime an industry leader.

“This new technology not only solidifies Scotland’s role as a key player in space innovation – but also positions us as a frontrunner in redefining space technology.

“The team is continuing to make good progress and we are laser-focused on the construction of Sutherland Spaceport, due to be completed later this year, and are working towards our first launch from the site. “