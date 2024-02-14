Forres firm Orbex sets ‘new benchmark’ with international patent for its rocket technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres firm Orbex sets ‘new benchmark’ with international patent for its rocket technology

The Moray-based space company said the news "propels Scotland to the forefront of space innovation".

By Alex Banks
Orbex rocket on launch pad.
The Moray-based rocket firm has secured an international patent for its coaxial tank techonology. Image: Orbex.

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex said it has set a new benchmark after securing an international patent for its technology.

The Forres company received the new exclusive rights for its coaxial tanking technology, protecting it across more than a dozen countries.

The space start-up said the news will help “propel Scotland to the forefront of space innovation”.

Construction of its Sutherland spaceport is well underway and on track to be completed this year.

The rocket firm is yet to announce its inaugural launch date at the spaceport near Tongue.

What is the Orbex coaxial tank?

Orbex has created a structure which nests fuel within an outer tank of liquid oxygen.

The design reduces weight of its small rocket, Prime, by around 30% in comparison to similarly-sized spacecrafts.

Chief technology officer Jonas Bjarnø believes the firm has flown past competitors with its new technology.

He said: “When you look at the outside of an Orbex rocket, it looks like any other contemporary fibre rocket.

The firm has secured an international patent for its coaxial tank. Image: Orbex

“But when you look on the inside you understand that we have created something that is completely unique.

“We set out to deliver a uniquely innovative, efficient and sustainable spaceflight solution. And that is exactly what we are now building.”

Mr Bjarnø said the patent gives Orbex a “significant advantage” in the global market.

He added: “It demonstrates our ability to challenge the status quo and lead the way towards a more sustainable space industry.”

Sutherland spaceport working towards launch

Newly-appointed chief executive Phil Chambers said the rocket firm is “challenging the traditional approach” to launcher design.

He said: “Orbex’s journey so far has been marked by our commitment to continuous innovation in the space industry.

“Our coaxial tank patent illustrates how we are challenging the traditional approach to launcher design and, along with our environmental credentials, make Prime an industry leader.

Orbex chief executive Phillip Chambers. Image: Grayling

“This new technology not only solidifies Scotland’s role as a key player in space innovation – but also positions us as a frontrunner in redefining space technology.

The team is continuing to make good progress and we are laser-focused on the construction of Sutherland Spaceport, due to be completed later this year, and are working towards our first launch from the site. “

Conversation