From repairs to prayers? Ellon garage could become new church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From repairs to prayers? Ellon garage could become new church

A religious group wants to take over the Union Lane Garage.

By Ben Hendry
The Union Lane Garage in Ellon could be turned into a church under new plans.
The Union Lane Garage in Ellon could be turned into a church under new plans. Image: Google Maps

An Ellon church group want to transform a garage into their new place of worship.

The Union Lane Garage had a closing down sale at the end of January.

And now, members of the RCCG Living Truth Church are planning a takeover.

Exterior of Union Lane Garage in Ellon.
There has been a garage on the site for decades. This image, with a canine mascot at the front, comes from 2016. Image: Google Maps

The group say their current premises nearby at a hall on Union Lane is no longer big enough.

They want to turn the old garage into a “sanctuary” for 60 parishioners.

What are the Ellon garage church plans?

The adjacent building presents an “ideal opportunity” to expand, according to documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

A main garage area would become the altar, with space for dozens of seats.

RCCG Living Truth Church's hall next to the garage in Ellon.
The Ellon church group has a hall next to the garage members have submitted plans for. Image: Google Maps

Another garage space would become a committee/meeting room, and a workshop would be transformed into an office and toilets.

Meanwhile, the forecourt would become a “pleasant entrance” to the church.

Here is the current layout:

Floorplan of Union Lane Garage.
Image: Squire Associates

And here is how the garage could be turned into a new Ellon church under the plans:

Church floorplan proposed for Ellon garage.
Image: Squire Associates

And the current hall would be used as a creche, where Living Truth worshippers could leave their children during services.

Who are the RCCG Living Truth Church?

The group is a local one, and is named after a passage in John 14:6

As well as various events in their hall, members carry out “street evangelism” in Neil Ross Square.

RCCG Living Truth Church hall
The hall would still be put to good use by the congregation. Image: Google Maps

Do you think the plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Last year, the Jesmond Gospel Hall Trust was given permission to open a new church at the town’s Balmacassie Brae

You can see the Ellon garage church plans lodged by the RCCG Living Truth Church here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Community in mourning as girl, 10, who died in swimming pool tragedy named locally
Ryan Fleming of Shotz
Everything you need to know as opening date revealed for Shotz Pool hall at…
The Hadden Street closure will eliminate one way of avoiding a fine.
Aberdeen's Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle
Emergency services at the scene.
Emergency services called to accident near Duthie Park
Sarah Dingwall, head of income generation and business development at Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema, photographed outside the venue on Belmont Street.
'We deserve this': Meet the woman tasked with raising £2m to save Aberdeen's Belmont…
Edgar Teniuch. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt on holiday together.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy luxury holiday as BrewDog boss asks her to…
Katie Ralfs, lecturer in Mental Health Nursing at RGU, has been described as "a much loved and well-respected colleague." Image: LinkedIn.
RGU pays tribute to 'kind, inspirational and supportive' lecturer following sudden death
The body of a man was found at Banff Harbour this morning. Image: JASPERIMAGE.
Body of man found at Banff Harbour

Conversation