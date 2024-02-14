From repairs to prayers? Ellon garage could become new church

An Ellon church group want to transform a garage into their new place of worship.

The Union Lane Garage had a closing down sale at the end of January.

And now, members of the RCCG Living Truth Church are planning a takeover.

The group say their current premises nearby at a hall on Union Lane is no longer big enough.

They want to turn the old garage into a “sanctuary” for 60 parishioners.

What are the Ellon garage church plans?

The adjacent building presents an “ideal opportunity” to expand, according to documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

A main garage area would become the altar, with space for dozens of seats.

Another garage space would become a committee/meeting room, and a workshop would be transformed into an office and toilets.

Meanwhile, the forecourt would become a “pleasant entrance” to the church.

Here is the current layout:

And here is how the garage could be turned into a new Ellon church under the plans:

And the current hall would be used as a creche, where Living Truth worshippers could leave their children during services.

Who are the RCCG Living Truth Church?

The group is a local one, and is named after a passage in John 14:6

As well as various events in their hall, members carry out “street evangelism” in Neil Ross Square.

Last year, the Jesmond Gospel Hall Trust was given permission to open a new church at the town’s Balmacassie Brae

You can see the Ellon garage church plans lodged by the RCCG Living Truth Church here.