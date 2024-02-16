Fears Aberdeenshire childcare closures will drive women out of energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fears Aberdeenshire childcare closures will drive women out of energy sector

Gender diversity group Axis Network has said the effect of closures should not be underestimated.

By Ryan Duff
Aberdeenshire childcare closures to drive women out of energy sector. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire childcare closures to drive women out of energy sector. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire after-school closure will “disproportionately affect women” and drive them out of the energy sector says gender diversity group Axis Network.

This month the local authority, which supports the second-highest number of oil and gas jobs in Scotland, announced plans to do away with childcare services outside school times.

Aberdeen-based gender equality group AXIS Network said: “We cannot afford to lose even 50 women from the energy industry, never mind the numbers that may eventually be affected by this.”

The group explained that around 350 children are set to lose out on after-school care if these groups were to close, this does not account for those who are set to join in the summer.

On top of school club changes, children aged three to five will also be impacted as some school nurseries look to reduce hours to be in line with the 9 am to 3 pm school day.

AXIS Network argued that the move will be “extremely tough” on the parents affected, adding: “A reduction in child care provision will impact our sector now and in the years to come.”

The group said that some employees may be “considering whether they can continue in their job” and it called for energy firms to support their employees as they contend with “major life decisions.”

Aberdeenshire’s 16,000 energy workers

There are 16,232 people within Aberdeenshire who are employed by the oil and gas sector.

The Aberdeenshire region receives £3,485,000 in gross value added (GVA) from the UK hydrocarbons sector, according to trade body Offshore Energies UK figures.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Following the decision to stop direct delivery of out-of-school care in eight council-run venues in July, we have been engaging with the private, voluntary, and independent sectors.

“The council continues to work hard to ensure these sectors have the opportunity to create new out-of-school clubs in the affected areas, along with the development of further provision across Aberdeenshire.”

Gender diversity is already a challenge within the energy sector as OEUK’s chief executive, David Whitehouse, told Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice earlier in the year: “We do need more diversity, more gender diversity both onshore and offshore.”

It was reported in 2023 that the representation of women in offshore roles had “remained stubbornly static” at around 3.4%.

In 2021 it was said that improving diversity and inclusion in the industry was critical” to achieving net zero and the energy transition as it was found that 84% of the industry was white and 55% male.

Parents have shared their objections to Aberdeenshire Council’s decision with Banchory mum-of-three Kirstine Duthie starting a petition that currently has 500 signatures.

Ms Duthie recently said that affected parents will be left “not knowing what to do or where to turn.”

The online petition outlines: “We, as parents, want to ensure an affordable, fit-for-purpose alternative is put in place at each setting (Banchory, Balmedie, Ellon, Inverbervie, Mintlaw, Westhill, Pitmedden and Portlethen).”

Energy firms to support workers affected by closures

AXIS Network called for the industry to support those parents affected by the change to retain talented workers.

It called for firms to up their “family-friendly policies” while changing company culture to support employees with children.

“Managers must recognise that affected employees might not be performing at their best and adjust their behaviours and support to address that,” AXIS Network writes in a recent blog post.

AXIS Network told employers to “ensure hybrid working is available, provide flexibility in hours, and ensure that if people reduce their time in the office it is not seen as a lack of ambition.”

The group argues that this will help businesses retain talented employees while getting the most out of the workforce.

AXIS Network concludes: “It is crucial to not underestimate the impact these childcare changes will be having on employees, companies and the future of the energy industry.

“We all need to be pulling in the same direction to meet our collective aims. Failing to act now is absolutely a step in the wrong direction and risks the future and sustainability of our industry.”

More from Business

Supermarkets had a particularly good month, the ONS said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Retailers bounce back from record poor December performance to beat expectations
NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive (Alamy/PA)
NatWest names permanent boss and unveils highest yearly profit since 2007
20,000 jobs were lost during Scotland's miners strike.
Unions liken EPL job loss impact to 1980s miner's strikes
Louise West has started an online baking postal service. Image: BIG Partnership Date; Unknown
Inverness woman on how baking passion became sweet treat delivery service
Around 700,000 households, who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits, will receive their £299 cost of living payment from Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tax credits recipients to receive £299 cost of living payment from Friday
During the Covid-19 years, the number of applicants choosing to study on healthcare courses like nursing surged (PA)
Three in four young people have not ruled out career in healthcare – survey
A call has been made to double maternity pay (PA)
Call to double maternity pay amid fears mothers are skipping meals
A view of Edinburgh. Homes in London took twice as long as properties in Scotland to sell on average last year, according to Zoopla’s data (Jane Barlow/PA)
Average time to sell a home in London ‘was twice that in Scotland in…
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry where the Newry River flows out to Carlingford Lough, the UK and Republic of Ireland share a border through the lough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont committee will examine post-Brexit trading arrangements
London’s financial markets and the pound made gains on Thursday despite the news the UK economy slid into recession in the latter half of 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE moves higher despite UK economy falling into recession