First look inside new Mountain Warehouse store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First look inside new Mountain Warehouse store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

The shop opens tomorrow - but we've had a preview of what's in store for customers.

By Kelly Wilson
First look inside and around the new Mountain Warehouse store in Aberdeen Union Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look inside and around the new Mountain Warehouse store in Aberdeen Union Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mountain Warehouse in Aberdeen’s Union Square is just a day away from opening its new premises and we’ve had a sneak preview.

The 11,700 sq ft store features womenswear, kidswear and equipment on the ground floor, while menswear will be spread over the first floor.

14 jobs have been created with the opening of their store tomorrow.

It will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park – 17 miles from the Granite City.

Bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will all feature in the store.

Take a look around the Aberdeen Mountain Warehouse store

A large selection of footwear is available at the new Union Square store. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new store has two floors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Equipment on sale for all kinds of sporting activities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Clothing from Animal is on sale. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kids clothing and beachwear is available. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The store includes promotional offers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new store becomes the third in the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
14 new jobs have been created with the opening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Customers have plenty of room to browse the clothing on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new store is where Outfit used to be in Union Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, customers will discover the latest collections from the Animal brand.

The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the Animal logo, as well as recycled jackets and ski wear.

The new store is on the outside of the main shopping complex, next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

David Gove, store manager, said: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Aberdeen tomorrow and to bring our range of value outdoor gear to Union Square.

“As well as the Mountain Warehouse collections, local shoppers will have the chance to explore Animal’s latest ranges for spring.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

More from Business

Santander will offer 5% deposit mortgages on new-build homes from Tuesday (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander to offer 95% mortgages on new-build homes
Visualisation of the new manufacturing plant at Nigg.
Funding secured for £350 million Highlands factory which will create 265 jobs
Charles and Liz Ritchie founded the charity Gambling With Lives (Dave Higgins/PA)
Online slot games ‘highly addictive’ despite new limits, say bereaved parents
Engineering man with safety helmet standing at smart factory background against oil refinery plant in heavy petrochemical industrial estate
Energy to the fore in Pinsent Masons' 2023 M&A deals
The owner of British Airways is set to report soaring sales last year (Alamy/PA)
British Airways owner set to defy recession concerns with soaring sales
ThinkPR CEO Annabel Sall, left, and managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR nets deals worth more than £150,000
The Scottish Conservative leader has challenged his opponents to a debate on the future of oil and gas (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Ross challenges Yousaf and Sarwar to debate on future of oil and gas
Two businessmen shaking hands after agreeing deal in meeting.
Who’s writing the cheques to fund north and north-east M&A?
UK airports are being put at an ‘enormous disadvantage’ because of air passenger duty (APD), Ryanair has claimed (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Ryanair: UK flight tax puts regional airports at ‘enormous disadvantage’
A general view of a Serco van (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Serco Leisure ordered to stop using facial recognition tech on workers