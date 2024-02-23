First look inside new Mountain Warehouse store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Mountain Warehouse in Aberdeen’s Union Square is just a day away from opening its new premises and we’ve had a sneak preview.

The 11,700 sq ft store features womenswear, kidswear and equipment on the ground floor, while menswear will be spread over the first floor.

14 jobs have been created with the opening of their store tomorrow.

It will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park – 17 miles from the Granite City.

Bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will all feature in the store.

Take a look around the Aberdeen Mountain Warehouse store

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, customers will discover the latest collections from the Animal brand.

The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the Animal logo, as well as recycled jackets and ski wear.

The new store is on the outside of the main shopping complex, next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

David Gove, store manager, said: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Aberdeen tomorrow and to bring our range of value outdoor gear to Union Square.

“As well as the Mountain Warehouse collections, local shoppers will have the chance to explore Animal’s latest ranges for spring.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”