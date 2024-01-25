Mountain Warehouse confirms date for new Aberdeen Union Square store

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse is to open its new store within Aberdeen’s Union Square next month.

The company has revealed 14 new jobs have been created.

The Aberdeen store will open the weekend of February 24.

It will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park – 17 miles from the Granite City.

There are a further six located across the north of Scotland, with two each in Fort William and Inverness, and one in Elgin and Oban respectively.

Mountain Warehouse ‘excited’ ahead of Aberdeen opening

The 11,700 sq ft store will feature womenswear, kidswear and equipment on the ground floor, while menswear will be spread over the first floor.

Bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will all feature in the store.

Mountain Warehouse founder Mark Neale said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Aberdeen, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest collections from the Animal brand.

The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the Animal logo, as well as recycled jackets and ski wear.

‘Adds new dimension’ to Union Square

The new store will be on the outside of the main shopping complex, next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

Ryan Manson, Union Square general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mountain Warehouse to Union Square.

“This exciting new addition builds on a series of high-profile openings last year and affirms the flight to quality we are experiencing, with best-in-class brands leveraging city centre destinations that offer customers the best integrated experience.

“Mountain Warehouse also bolsters and adds a new dimension to our outdoor clothing and accessories offering which continues to be a top performing category for us.”

In 2019, Mountain Warehouse announced plans to open a store in Aberdeen in the spring of that year, however, this did not come to fruition.

Boost for Union Square

Jo Malone isn’t the only high street retailer to announce a switch in location to Union Square.

Last this year Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and move to Union Square.

Cosmetic store Lush recently announced it was leaving Union Street to move to bigger premises within the shopping centre.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.