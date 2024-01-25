Mountain Warehouse confirms date for new Aberdeen Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountain Warehouse confirms date for new Aberdeen Union Square store

The store will create 14 new jobs and become the second outlet in the north-east for the outdoor retailer.

By Kelly Wilson
Outside of Mountain Warehouse store.
Mountain Warehouse will open its first store in Aberdeen.

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse is to open its new store within Aberdeen’s Union Square next month.

The company has revealed 14 new jobs have been created.

The Aberdeen store will open the weekend of February 24.

It will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park – 17 miles from the Granite City.

There are a further six located across the north of Scotland, with two each in Fort William and Inverness, and one in Elgin and Oban respectively.

Mountain Warehouse ‘excited’ ahead of Aberdeen opening

The 11,700 sq ft store will feature womenswear, kidswear and equipment on the ground floor, while menswear will be spread over the first floor.

Bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will all feature in the store.

Customers can buy a range of outdoor clothing and equipment. Image: Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse founder Mark Neale said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Aberdeen, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest collections from the Animal brand.

The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the Animal logo, as well as recycled jackets and ski wear.

‘Adds new dimension’ to Union Square

The new store will be on the outside of the main shopping complex, next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

Ryan Manson, Union Square general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mountain Warehouse to Union Square.

Outside of Union Square, with cars parked.
The Mountain Warehouse store will be within the former Outfit unit at Aberdeen’s Union Square. Supplied by Google Maps

“This exciting new addition builds on a series of high-profile openings last year and affirms the flight to quality we are experiencing, with best-in-class brands leveraging city centre destinations that offer customers the best integrated experience.

“Mountain Warehouse also bolsters and adds a new dimension to our outdoor clothing and accessories offering which continues to be a top performing category for us.”

In 2019, Mountain Warehouse announced plans to open a store in Aberdeen in the spring of that year, however, this did not come to fruition.

Boost for Union Square

Jo Malone isn’t the only high street retailer to announce a switch in location to Union Square.

Last this year Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and move to Union Square.

Cosmetic store Lush recently announced it was leaving Union Street to move to bigger premises within the shopping centre.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.

