Meet cHeRries Business Breakfast speaker Louise Lang

The first cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place on Wednesday March 13.

By Alan Wilkinson
Louise Lang, Lang&Co
Louise Lang from Lang&Co will speak at the upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast session.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast session will bring together some of the best business minds in Scotland.

Its expert panel will focus on “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”.

Led by Fiona Herrell, partner at Brodies LLP’s employment and immigration team, industry specialists will present their unique experiences and insights.

One highly anticipated speaker will be Louise Lang, managing director of people and culture consultancy Lang&Co.

Prioritising people and culture

Louise’s human resources career spans 30 years predominantly within the oil and gas sector, working for major operators including Shell, BP and Repsol. In 2018 she took voluntary redundancy from Repsol and a year later founded Lang&Co which turns five this year.

She said: “The original focus of the business was to support organisations in their creation of positive mental health workplaces, catalysed by the co-founders own mental health experiences.

“However, very quickly this evolved to where the business is today focusing on people and culture, partnering and supporting organisations to make shifts in culture or mindset with the wellbeing of their people and business at its heart.

“After all, a positive workplace culture where people can bring their true selves to work has proven to have a treasure trove of positive impact for them, as well as business performance.”

Lang&Co’s focus for the cHeRries Business Breakfast

At the cHeRries Business Breakfast Louise will focus on insights and learnings from Lang&Co’s work within people and culture.

She said: “It will be in story of two halves. Part one will centre on the Employee Value Proposition (EVP), sharing insights into what aspects encourage people to, join, remain or leave an organisation.

“Part two will centre around resilience, individually, departmentally and organisationally.

“An organisation’s EVP is intrinsically linked to its people and organisation’s ability to bounce-back, learn, prosper and face future adversity with intelligence, agility and flexibility, resulting in minimal impact on people and business performance.”

Tickets for the cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + Vat. There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast later this year in September, details to be announced.

