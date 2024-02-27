Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group

The Aberdeenshire firm opens new office in Dundee to manage Tayside and Perthshire projects.

By Keith Findlay
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group. Image: Newsline Scotland

Expansion south is paying off for north-east construction company Chap Group.

The Aberdeenshire firm has revealed higher turnover and profits for the year to September 30 2023.

It comes about a year after managing director Hugh Craigie told The Press and Journal Chap aimed to diversify and expand its activities geographically.

Announcing the 2022-23 results, he said new work in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire remains “hard to secure”.

But Chap, which has its headquarters in Westhill, near Aberdeen, is picking up major contracts elsewhere.

Chap Group spreading its wings

The firm is currently working on a near-£20 million student accommodation development on the site of a former hessian fabric factory in the heart of Dundee.

It has also won contracts for a hospitality project in Perthshire, care home in St Andrews and new distillery in Blairgowrie.

Meanwhile, it has appointed industry veteran Paul Matthew – previously at Watkin Jones Group – as area construction director.

An artist's impression of student accommodation being built by Chap in Dundee.
An artist’s impression of student accommodation being built by Chap in Dundee. Image: Maven Capital Partners

Hailing “another profitable year” in 2022-23, Mr Craigie revealed Chap recently opened an office in Dundee to manage a growing number of projects in the area.

He added: “Despite persistent difficult market conditions, we have managed to maintain momentum and again record both revenue and profit growth.

“Our decision to expand into Tayside and Perthshire has played a key role in this, with work in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire remaining hard to secure.”

Driving down debt

Chap’s MD also said the company’s drive in recent years to reduce borrowings had “proven successful”, with the group currently “not utilising any of our bank facilities”.

The company aims to reduce its reliance on competitive tendered works.

It plans to do this through “proactive client engagement, strengthening its preconstruction team and the company’s ability to manage and undertake design and build contracts”.

Chap construction project.
Chap construction project. Image: Chap

Mr Craigie added: “Great progress has been achieved in the last two years.

“The company is seeing a positive return on its investment in our people and processes.

“We are confident that this momentum will be maintained, and we are excited for the years ahead.”

Pre-tax profits surged to £206,000 in the year to September 2023, from £152,000 in 2021-22. Turnover rose by more than 13% to £53.2m from just under £47m previously.

Company closing in on its 50th year

Chap employs about 145 people across its construction, civil engineering and Chap Homes business units.

Established in 1976, the firm takes its name from the surname initials of its four founders – Alasdair Craigie (the current MD’s father), Ian Harper, Frank Anderson and Ian Philip.

Mr Craigie Snr retired as chief executive in 2012, passing on the reins to his son and Douglas Thomson as joint managing directors. Mr Thomson left the compay in 2019.

More from Business

Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Louise Lang, Lang&Co
Meet cHeRries Business Breakfast speaker Louise Lang
Jeremy Hunt is thought to be considering more tax cuts as he prepares to deliver what is likely to be the last Budget before the general election (Victoria Jones/PA)
IFS urges Chancellor to explain how he will pay for tax cuts as Budget…
Plant-based cheese has a higher salt content than cheddar cheese, a charity has found (Alamy/PA)
Plant-based cheeses almost 10% saltier than regular cheddar – survey
The Association of British Insurers says it is exploring various ways to tackle the rising cost of motor cover (Rui Vieira/PA)
Insurers announce action to tackle rising cost of motor cover
A record 93.4% of in-store card transactions up to £100 were made using contactless in 2023, according to data from Barclays (Peter Byrne/PA)
80% of 85 to 95-year-olds now pay with contactless, says Barclays
Food inflation has slowed to its lowest rate since May 2022 amid easing energy and fertiliser costs and fierce competition among retailers, figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
Food inflation slows to lowest rate since May 2022
Property searches for Tuscany have jumped as the second series of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job has aired, according to Rightmove (James Manning/PA)
Searches soar for Tuscany following broadcast of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job
The FTSE 100 slipped into the red with housebuilders among the fallers (Yui Mok/PA)
UK’s top index in the red as housebuilders among fallers
Lord Jacob Rothschild has died aged 87 (John Stillwell/PA)
‘Towering presence’ Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Conversation