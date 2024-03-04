Record ferry and cruise passengers boost port business in Lerwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record ferry and cruise passengers boost port business in Lerwick

Bosses are optimistic the 2024 figures will be even better that last year's post-Covid recovery.

By Keith Findlay
Lerwick harbour
More cruise ships and improvements for the fishing industry are expected to further boost business at Lerwick harbour this year. Image: Alexander Simpson

Bosses at Lerwick harbour are celebrating a record year for Shetland’s main port.

Activity levels bounced back from a downturn caused by Covid.

And hopes are high that 2024 is going to be an even better year.

Figures for 2023 include a 39% year-on-year jump in ferry passengers to 161,713.

Cruise vessels brought in 123,903 visitors last year, up from 58,540 in 2022.

These new totals were both records for the port and drove the overall total up 63% to an all-time annual high of 285,616.

More cheer in the numbers for Lerwick’s main port

The harbour also set a record for the tonnage of ships piloted in and out at 15,430,213 gross tonnes, up 33% on 2022, with the 1,023 pilotage movements an increase of 29%.

There were 5,002 vessel arrivals during the year, up 5%, with the tonnage increasing by 18% to nearly 14.6 million gross tonnes. The total included a record 129 cruise ships.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) chief executive Calum Grains said the figures reflected “a welcome recovery to normal operations in 2023, post-covid”.

There was a strong performance across the sectors and an “outstanding contribution by all involved in our increasingly important marine tourism activities”, Mr Grains added.

He continued: “We can now plan the future with renewed confidence.”

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Captain Calum Grains.
Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Captain Calum Grains.

Reasons for optimism include a recently completed reclamation project, creating space for more improvements to the facilities available to the local fishing fleet.

Another record-breaking cruise season may be in store.

And support for the giant Rosebank oilfield will likely create a stream of marine traffic.

Meanwhile, the port’s bosses are progressing plans for an ultra-deepwater quay and strengthening ties with offshore wind farm operators as ScotWind projects ramp up.

Offshore wind farm.
Offshore wind projects are expected to boost the port this year. Image: Neil Davidson

An upturn in offshore industry traffic drove a 12% rise in all oil-related shipping last year. Oil-related cargo was up 34% to 54,743 tonnes.

Total cargo was down 1% at 877,197 tonnes, which LPA said reflected a 5% drop in roll-on/roll-off shipments from 2022, when figures were boosted by materials arriving for Viking Energy’s onshore windfarm.

Although there was a 2% drop in fishing vessel arrivals, there was a 14% increase to 232,701 in the number of white-fish boxes landed as skippers took advantage of strong prices.

