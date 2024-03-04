Peterhead church turning old fishmongers into ‘members only’ shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead church turning old fishmongers into ‘members only’ shop

The exclusive retail unit will be located inside the former George S Forman building at the town's Blackhouse Industrial Estate.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Peterhead fishmongers will become a retail warehouse for church members. Image: Google Street View
The former Peterhead fishmongers will become a retail warehouse for church members. Image: Google Street View

Councillors have answered a Peterhead church group’s prayers by allowing members to convert a former fishmongers into a “members only” shop.

Tempo Group lodged an application with Aberdeenshire Council to change the use of the former George S Forman site at the Blackhouse Industrial Estate.

The old fishmongers building has lain empty since the business went bust in May 2020.

It is located behind the Gillanders Motors dealership on Blackhouse Way.

The new Peterhead church warehouse will be located at the Blackhouse Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View

Tempo Group will operate the currently vacant building which will be for the exclusive use of the 285 members of its congregation.

The “unusual concept” has been likened to the offering at Costco.

The church already runs a smaller service within the Blackhouse Industrial Estate, but will move all of its operations to this new larger site.

What will be on offer at the warehouse?

The “retail warehouse” will sell food and drink groceries for churchgoers, including alcohol, as well as items such as school uniforms.

It will also have a hot food takeaway and community kitchen which will be used to prepare meals from scratch for home deliveries.

The warehouse will have a shopping area exclusively for members of the church congregation. Image: Coats Architecture

A social meeting space for members of the church will also be provided.

The warehouse will be staffed by volunteers, but it will not allow members of the general public “as a matter of policy”.

Peterhead church’s retail club ‘an unusual concept’

The church’s application recently went before the Buchan area committee.

Senior planner Alan Davidson told councillors that the unit being available for members only was “an unusual concept”.

But, he explained it would operate in the same way as other national retail club schemes such as Costco.

Mr Davidson noted the warehouse being located in the industrial estate could have a negative impact on the town centre.

The former George S Forman unit will soon welcome Peterhead churchgoers. Image: Google Street View

To help combat this, the council has restricted the use of the site to the church only.

This means that should the lease run out, the unit would reverse back to its current use, something Mr Davidson said was “a sensible approach to take”.

The move would also stop any other retail units opening in the building in the future.

Councillor Hannah Powell backed the proposal.

She said: “I fully support any new business so I really welcome this.”

Her view was shared across the committee as members unanimously granted the application.

