Macphie: Founder’s great nephew stepping down after 17 years as chairman of Aberdeenshire food firm z\\

Macphie: Founder's great nephew stepping down after 17 years as chairman of Aberdeenshire food firm

Alastair Macphie first joined the business in 1987 and has held several positions throughout the years.

By Kelly Wilson
Alastair Macphie is stepping down as chairman after 17 years. Image: Holyrood PR
Alastair Macphie is stepping down as chairman after 17 years. Image: Holyrood PR

Alastair Macphie is stepping down as chairman of Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie.

After 17 years in the role Mr Macphie, great nephew of the company’s founder, has decided now is the time to hand over the reins after watching “amazing” growth at the business.

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

It has two manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

Mr Macphie joined the business in 1987, taking over from his late father as managing director in 1995.

In 2007 he was made chairman and went on some years later to appoint the firm’s first non-family managing director.

Macphie marking 100 years

The firm was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, Alastair’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

The outgoing chairman said: “In four years, Macphie will mark 100 years in business.

“This is a remarkable achievement and one we look forward to celebrating.

“It has been 29 years since I first took on the role of managing director and it has been amazing watching the company grow. Despite the recent challenges, last year we reported record sales, double-digit growth and healthy profitability.

Alastair Macphie in 2015.

“In recent years we’ve strengthened our leadership team with several key appointments, including my nephew, Ed Widdowson, as strategy, people and sustainability director, to lay the foundations for the next 100 years.

Ed is the fourth generation of the family to be involved in the business.

Macphie ‘ahead of its time’

The firm employees 250 people and generates annual revenue of more than £70 million.

Chief executive Andy Stapley said: “Alastair has been a reassuring constant at Macphie, providing wise counsel, dedication and passion for the business and our people.

“He has overseen huge changes in the company, investing in the manufacturing capability and our people, making sure the business stays ahead of its time, leading on sustainability and meeting the changing needs of our customers.”

Mr Macphie will continue to chair the family’s non-food businesses and he also holds several non-executive directorships.

But stepping down from Macphie will allow him “to concentrate his efforts in the community”.

In 2020 he was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, a role which he holds for the next 12 years.

Future focus

Norman Soutar, who first joined the business as a non-executive director in 2022, will take up the role of chairman on April 1.

Mr Soutar has worked in the food sector for more than 30 years and held leadership positions at companies including Baxters, Auntie Bessie’s and William Jackson Food Group.

Alastair Macphie and Norman Soutar, who will take over the role of chairman. Image: Holyrood PR

He said: “I’ve known Macphie for many years. I’m delighted to take up this appointment and look forward to supporting the business with its ambitious plans.”

Mr Macphie said: “I indicated to the board some time ago my ambition to step down this year and we’ve been working at getting the business into great shape, with strong leadership and a clear growth strategy.

“With that in place, now is the right time to make this transition.”

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.

The firm implemented sustainability incentives including the installation of solar panels at Tannochside.

It also upgraded to high-efficiency boilers across facilities, which is expected to reduce energy usage by 20-25%.

In addition, the company has plans for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility.

