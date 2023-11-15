‘New era’ for Aberdeenshire food firm as operations director joins the mix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘New era’ for Aberdeenshire food firm as operations director joins the mix

The company is looking to expand its manufacturing capacity in Scotland.

By Kelly Wilson
Donald MacDonald is new Macphie's operations director and Ed Widdowson takes on role of strategy and sustainability director. Image: Holyrood PR.
Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie is ushering in a “new era” for the family business.

Donald MacDonald has joined as operations director and will oversee its two  manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the food industry the father-of-four has previously held roles at Scottish Salmon Company, Rio Tinto and Bakkavor.

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

‘High-growth, high-ambition company’

Mr MacDonald said: “This is a high-growth, high-ambition company. In many ways it feels like a 50-year-old startup, such is the energy and the appetite for positive change.

“In the shorter term we have major investment programmes underway, and I’m getting heavily involved as we expand our manufacturing capacity in Scotland.”

The appointment of Mr MacDonald will see former site director Ed Widdowson move into the role of strategy and sustainability director, to pursue Macphie sustainability goals.

Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley said: “We’re at a generational crossroads. The business has come through a strong period of growth despite the recent economic challenges and the latest appointments will be instrumental in driving our business forward.

Andy Stapley Chief executive at Macphie Limited.
Andy Stapley, chief executive at Macphie. Image: Macphie.

“We have signed off a huge investment commitment to overhaul elements of our sites at Glenbervie and Tannochside to boost production and jobs, while also improving upon our sustainability credentials.

“It’s also important to invest in talented individuals who will bring fresh ideas and energy to the business and help us to thrive in the market.”

Sustainability goals for food firm

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Recently, the firm implemented sustainability incentives including the installation of solar panels at the Tannochside site, and upgraded to high-efficiency boilers across facilities, which is expected to reduce energy usage by 20-25%.

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973.

The firm employees 250 people with revenues of more than £70m.

