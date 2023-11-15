‘New era’ for Aberdeenshire food firm as operations director joins the mix

Aberdeenshire food ingredient firm Macphie is ushering in a “new era” for the family business.

Donald MacDonald has joined as operations director and will oversee its two manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the food industry the father-of-four has previously held roles at Scottish Salmon Company, Rio Tinto and Bakkavor.

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

‘High-growth, high-ambition company’

Mr MacDonald said: “This is a high-growth, high-ambition company. In many ways it feels like a 50-year-old startup, such is the energy and the appetite for positive change.

“In the shorter term we have major investment programmes underway, and I’m getting heavily involved as we expand our manufacturing capacity in Scotland.”

The appointment of Mr MacDonald will see former site director Ed Widdowson move into the role of strategy and sustainability director, to pursue Macphie sustainability goals.

Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley said: “We’re at a generational crossroads. The business has come through a strong period of growth despite the recent economic challenges and the latest appointments will be instrumental in driving our business forward.

“We have signed off a huge investment commitment to overhaul elements of our sites at Glenbervie and Tannochside to boost production and jobs, while also improving upon our sustainability credentials.

“It’s also important to invest in talented individuals who will bring fresh ideas and energy to the business and help us to thrive in the market.”

Sustainability goals for food firm

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Recently, the firm implemented sustainability incentives including the installation of solar panels at the Tannochside site, and upgraded to high-efficiency boilers across facilities, which is expected to reduce energy usage by 20-25%.

Macphie, based in Glenbervie, was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie, where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years, in 1973.

The firm employees 250 people with revenues of more than £70m.