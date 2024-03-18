Aberdeen office block sells for millions below initial £19m asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen office block sells for millions below initial £19m asking price

The six-storey building was originally marketed in 2021 but has now sold for less than half the price.

By Kelly Wilson
Talisman House in Aberdeen's Holburn Street has sold for £8.2million. Image: Catella Apam
Talisman House in Aberdeen's Holburn Street has sold for £8.2million. Image: Catella Apam

Aberdeen’s Talisman House office block has sold in a deal worth £8.2 million.

The six-storey building was originally put on the market in 2021 with an asking price of £19.2m.

But the Holburn Street building has now been bought by Shelborn Investments Limited, the asset management team behind Quorum Park and Edinburgh Green.

Prominent Aberdeen office building

A landmark in the Aberdeen skyline for more than two decades, Talisman House spans approximately 96,000 sq ft and is fully let to Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

The sale has been secured by specialist real estate asset and investment manager Catella Apam on behalf of the building’s previous owner, Britannia Invest A/S of Denmark.

Talisman House pictured in 2007. Image: Colin Rennie

Andrew Day, Catella Apam head of asset management (north), said: “This high-quality landmark investment is well positioned within Aberdeen’s west end, the energy capital of Europe.

“The asset represents an opportunity to deliver several asset management strategies supported by the continued expansion of the green energy market into the local area.”

Positive signs for city office market

Agents Knight Frank said the Aberdeen office market is improving with the latest sale a reason for positivity.

Douglas Binnie, Knight Frank Scotland Talisman House selling agent, said: “Sentiment towards the Aberdeen office market continues to improve, buoyed by sustained high oil prices, which remain the main driver of occupier activity in the city.

“Grade A availability in Aberdeen is below 2% and Talisman House is well positioned to take advantage of the reducing supply of office space in the city centre.”

Talisman House, which opened in 2000, was built on the site of the former Aberdeen College of Commerce, which was demolished in 1999.

Spanish oil firm Repsol and China’s Sinopec acquired stakes in Talisman Energy, the building’s original occupier, in 2012 and 2015 respectively and formed the joint venture based there.

Over the years the oil and gas exploration company has undertaken rolling refurbishment programmes at Talisman House.

More from Business

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak during a visit to an apprentice training centre at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry (PA)
Sunak insists Tories are united despite speculation about plot to oust him
Flying the flag for the north: From left, Tracey Creighton, Denis O’Neill, Megan Innes, Steven Innes and Susan MacKenzie. Front, Lucy Barg and Maureen Innes.
Borderway UK Dairy Expo: Scottish breeders triumph
Santander UK has launched a new offer of £185 to switch to an eligible current account (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander UK launches new £185 offer to switch current accounts
EasyJet said its first new UK base in more than a decade will give passengers additional flight options and could reduce fares (Fabio De Paola/PA)
EasyJet opens first new UK base in 12 years
Rishi Sunak said he has ‘confidence for the future’ as he battles to shore up his position as Prime Minister (Leon Neal/PA)
Sunak has ‘confidence for the future’ as Tory leadership rumours swirl
Waste-A-Weigh to close its Inverurie store at the end of March. Image: Google Maps/ DC Thomson.
Inverurie refill store to close doors following 'huge decline' in customers
The former Meta site will become a science and technology hub (Joshua Bratt/PA)
Former Meta HQ in London to become science and tech hub
A letter has warned Bank of England progress beyond the first steps on stress testing and disclosures appears to have stalled (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England urged to step up work to align finance sector with climate…
Nationwide has rolled out a new digital service by providing its website in British Sign Language (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nationwide Building Society launches British Sign Language service
Shares in Haleon slipped 2% in Monday morning trading (Haleon/PA)
Pfizer cuts stake in Sensodyne toothpaste maker Haleon