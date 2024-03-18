Borderway UK Dairy Expo: Scottish breeders triumph

Scottish exhibitors proved formidable at the Borderway UK Dairy Expo, taking home the top prizes in the Holstein section.

Blythbridge Holsteins, East Linton, won the overall champion of champions at the event, which attracted record-breaking entries and crowds.

Fife producers Basil and Adam Lawson won the British Friesian section.

The Innes family from Nairn also enjoyed a memorable day, with 18-year-old Megan Innes winning the Rising Star Award and leading the family’s reserve intermediate Holstein champion.

The Laird family won the supreme championship with Mag Pando, which is part-owned by French breeder Ferme Blondin.

The fresh third calver was bought privately in France last year from Ferme Mag Holsteins.

The Walnutlawn Sidekick daughter stood reserve champion at Dairy Day last year, reserve at the Royal Highland, and first in her class at AgriScot.

She classified VG89 as a second calver and is giving 65 litres per day.

The Australian Judge, Ben Govett, described Pando as the epitome of her breed.

The reserve Holstein came from Salvy Esquirido and the Scott family in Ayrshire. Clydeview Sidekick Matilda was bred by Ewan and Emma Kennedy in Perryston, near Ayr.

Mr Esquirido bought her privately after she won the best individual cow in the West of Scotland Winter Herds competition in January, then sold a half share in her to the Scotts.

Also sired by Sidekick, Matilda calved her second in January and is producing 60 litres a day.

The seven-hour trip from Nairn to Carlisle was well worth the effort for the Newmeadow herd as they took the reserve intermediate Holstein championship with Wolfa Chief Sue.

The VG88-2yr – bought privately – is no stranger to the showing ring. Her record includes junior inter-breed champion at the Royal Highland Show, first in her class at UK Dairy Day, and heifer champion at AgriScot.

Megan further delighted her family when she was named the recipient of the coveted Rising Star award.

The award goes to an exceptional young person who the judges see as a good all-rounder, knowledgeable, and with a great skill set working with animals.

Megan, who also attained five straight A’s in her final year at school, was described by the judges as a high achiever at all levels.

Basil and Adam Lawson, North Cassingray, Largoward, won the British Friesian section with VG89-2yr Lismulligan Empress 69.

The three-year-old cow, by Deangate Prince 2, was champion at AgriScot. She calved at the end of last August and is giving 23 litres.

The reserve British Friesian – Whinnow Jingle Pauline 5 – came from English breeders I & GM Blamire.

Regular showman Jonny Lochhead from Dumfries lifted the Brown Swiss honors with the 5th calver Kedar Nescardo Snickerliscious.

This Ex-94 cow was reserve champion at the National Dairy Show and reserve at the Expo last year.

Jonny also brought out the reserve in Kedar Faust Esprit, classified Ex92.

The Red and White champion was Scottish-bred Nethervalley Awesome Rosanne Red, from Hefyn Wilson of the Tregibby herd in Wales.

Heyfn bought Rosanne from the Scott family in Ayrshire as a calf at the 2020 Black and White sale at Carlisle.

The reserve champion, Riverdane Miss Awesome Strawberry Red, came from Riverdane Holsteins in Cheshire.

She was the breed champion at the show last year and the supreme champion in 2022.

The Ayrshire champion, Morwick Peggy 126, came from Richard Baynes Marley Cote herd in Northumberland and is sired by Pam Ayrshire Hawaiian.

The reserve Ayrshire – Swaites Nive Girl 37 – came from John Adamson at Lanark. This was the 2-year-old heifers’ first outing, having calved just over two months.

She’s producing 30 litres and is by Ardmour Jeepers Creepers

The Jersey champion, Saxown Matt Cash 107, came from the Saxby family, Devon.

The home-bred third calver won the National Jersey Show last year.

Rivermead Victorious Gorgeous Blondie from the Davis family took reserve honours on her first outing. This second calver is by River Valley Victorious.

The Dairy Shorthorn champion, Oxton Ric Wildeyes 970, was from Shaun Dixon, Bishop Auckland.

The reserve champion, Churchroyd Strawberry 16, was shown by the Collins family, Yorkshire.