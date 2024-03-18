Borderway UK Dairy Expo: Scottish breeders triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Borderway UK Dairy Expo: Scottish breeders triumph

Blythbridge Holsteins won the overall champion of champions at the event.

By Pat Wilson
Flying the flag for the north: From left, Tracey Creighton, Denis O’Neill, Megan Innes, Steven Innes and Susan MacKenzie. Front, Lucy Barg and Maureen Innes.
Scottish exhibitors proved formidable at the Borderway UK Dairy Expo, taking home the top prizes in the Holstein section.

Blythbridge Holsteins, East Linton, won the overall champion of champions at the event, which attracted record-breaking entries and crowds.

Fife producers Basil and Adam Lawson won the British Friesian section.

The Innes family from Nairn also enjoyed a memorable day, with 18-year-old Megan Innes winning the Rising Star Award and leading the family’s reserve intermediate Holstein champion.

The Laird family won the supreme championship with Mag Pando, which is part-owned by French breeder Ferme Blondin.

The Laird family, Alister, Colin and Izzy.

The fresh third calver was bought privately in France last year from Ferme Mag Holsteins.

The Walnutlawn Sidekick daughter stood reserve champion at Dairy Day last year, reserve at the Royal Highland, and first in her class at AgriScot.

She classified VG89 as a second calver and is giving 65 litres per day.

The Australian Judge, Ben Govett, described Pando as the epitome of her breed.

The reserve Holstein came from Salvy Esquirido and the Scott family in Ayrshire. Clydeview Sidekick Matilda was bred by Ewan and Emma Kennedy in Perryston, near Ayr.

Mr Esquirido bought her privately after she won the best individual cow in the West of Scotland Winter Herds competition in January, then sold a half share in her to the Scotts.

Also sired by Sidekick, Matilda calved her second in January and is producing 60 litres a day.

The seven-hour trip from Nairn to Carlisle was well worth the effort for the Newmeadow herd as they took the reserve intermediate Holstein championship with Wolfa Chief Sue.

The VG88-2yr – bought privately – is no stranger to the showing ring. Her record includes junior inter-breed champion at the Royal Highland Show, first in her class at UK Dairy Day, and heifer champion at AgriScot.

Megan further delighted her family when she was named the recipient of the coveted Rising Star award.

Megan Innes, the 2024 Expo rising star winner.

The award goes to an exceptional young person who the judges see as a good all-rounder, knowledgeable, and with a great skill set working with animals.

Megan, who also attained five straight A’s in her final year at school, was described by the judges as a high achiever at all levels.

Basil and Adam Lawson, North Cassingray, Largoward, won the British Friesian section with VG89-2yr Lismulligan Empress 69.

The three-year-old cow, by Deangate Prince 2, was champion at AgriScot. She calved at the end of last August and is giving 23 litres.

Judge Johnny Cousar, a rep from Sponsors HSBC, Adam Lawson, Ruaridh Lawson and Ailsa Thomson.

The reserve British Friesian – Whinnow Jingle Pauline 5 – came from English breeders I & GM Blamire.

Regular showman Jonny Lochhead from Dumfries lifted the Brown Swiss honors with the 5th calver Kedar Nescardo Snickerliscious.

This Ex-94 cow was reserve champion at the National Dairy Show and reserve at the Expo last year.

Jonny also brought out the reserve in Kedar Faust Esprit, classified Ex92.

The Red and White champion was Scottish-bred Nethervalley Awesome Rosanne Red, from Hefyn Wilson of the Tregibby herd in Wales.

Heyfn bought Rosanne from the Scott family in Ayrshire as a calf at the 2020 Black and White sale at Carlisle.

The reserve champion, Riverdane Miss Awesome Strawberry Red, came from Riverdane Holsteins in Cheshire.

She was the breed champion at the show last year and the supreme champion in 2022.

The Ayrshire champion, Morwick Peggy 126, came from Richard Baynes Marley Cote herd in Northumberland and is sired by Pam Ayrshire Hawaiian.

The reserve Ayrshire – Swaites Nive Girl 37 – came from John Adamson at Lanark. This was the 2-year-old heifers’ first outing, having calved just over two months.

She’s producing 30 litres and is by Ardmour Jeepers Creepers

The Jersey champion, Saxown Matt Cash 107, came from the Saxby family, Devon.

The home-bred third calver won the National Jersey Show last year.

Rivermead Victorious Gorgeous Blondie from the Davis family took reserve honours on her first outing. This second calver is by River Valley Victorious.

The Dairy Shorthorn champion, Oxton Ric Wildeyes 970, was from Shaun Dixon, Bishop Auckland.

The reserve champion, Churchroyd Strawberry 16, was shown by the Collins family, Yorkshire.

