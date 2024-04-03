New home for RSM’s 50-strong Aberdeen team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home for RSM’s 50-strong Aberdeen team

The professional services firm has moved into The Capital building on Union Street.

By Keith Findlay
RSM Aberdeen partners Grant Morrison, Cameron Bruce, Dougy Agnew and Andrew Forsyth.
l-r RSM Aberdeen partners Grant Morrison, Cameron Bruce, Dougy Agnew and Andrew Forsyth. Image: RSM

RSM is the latest major professional services group to decamp its Aberdeen team and move into plush new offices in the heart of the city.

The firm has taken 5,000sq ft of space on the fourth floor of The Capitol, on Union Street, on a nine-year lease.

Previously occupying offices on Queens Road, RSM was keen to find a more suitable location to support its hybrid working arrangements and facilitate future growth plans.

The firm’s Granite City team is currently 50-strong.

But there is scope to grow this to 75 at the new location.

Our new open-plan office is modern, high tech and a great space for our clients to visit and our staff to thrive in.”

Andrew Forsyth, the audit, tax and consulting firm’s office managing partner in the Granite City, said the move to The Capitol “cements RSM’s commitment to Aberdeen”.

The “vibrant” city  centre location will help the business flourish, Mr Forsyth said.

He added: “Our new open-plan office is modern, high tech and a great space for our clients to visit and our staff to thrive in.

Andrew Forsyth, of RSM.
Andrew Forsyth, of RSM. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The office has been designed to boost mental wellbeing at work, with the new space conducive to office-based working by encouraging better communication, teamwork, cooperation and training for staff.

“This will directly benefit our clients as we provide a more efficient service in an increasingly challenging environment.”

RSM’s award-winning new home

The Capitol – owned by M&G Real Estate – is a former theatre, cinema and nightclub.

It has won a string of property industry awards since its official opening, after a £35 million transformation, in April 2016.

The Capitol building in Aberdeen.
The Capitol building in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International, with 31 offices from Lerwick to Southampton.

It is focused on the  “middle market”, which is defined as companies generating revenues of between  £10 million and £750m.

RSM’s growing business in Scotland

Reporting a good start to 2024 earlier this year, RSM UK said 12 new trainees had joined its Scotland and Northern Ireland offices during January alone. “The new joiners add to RSM’s record intake of 51 new trainees in the region last August,” the firm added.

RSM recruited a record 769 new students across its UK business last year, surpassing by 6% its previous best annual intake of 723 in 2022.

Conversation