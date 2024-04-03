New home for RSM’s 50-strong Aberdeen team

RSM is the latest major professional services group to decamp its Aberdeen team and move into plush new offices in the heart of the city.

The firm has taken 5,000sq ft of space on the fourth floor of The Capitol, on Union Street, on a nine-year lease.

Previously occupying offices on Queens Road, RSM was keen to find a more suitable location to support its hybrid working arrangements and facilitate future growth plans.

The firm’s Granite City team is currently 50-strong.

But there is scope to grow this to 75 at the new location.

Our new open-plan office is modern, high tech and a great space for our clients to visit and our staff to thrive in.”

Andrew Forsyth, the audit, tax and consulting firm’s office managing partner in the Granite City, said the move to The Capitol “cements RSM’s commitment to Aberdeen”.

The “vibrant” city centre location will help the business flourish, Mr Forsyth said.

He added: “Our new open-plan office is modern, high tech and a great space for our clients to visit and our staff to thrive in.

“The office has been designed to boost mental wellbeing at work, with the new space conducive to office-based working by encouraging better communication, teamwork, cooperation and training for staff.

“This will directly benefit our clients as we provide a more efficient service in an increasingly challenging environment.”

RSM’s award-winning new home

The Capitol – owned by M&G Real Estate – is a former theatre, cinema and nightclub.

It has won a string of property industry awards since its official opening, after a £35 million transformation, in April 2016.

RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International, with 31 offices from Lerwick to Southampton.

It is focused on the “middle market”, which is defined as companies generating revenues of between £10 million and £750m.

RSM’s growing business in Scotland

Reporting a good start to 2024 earlier this year, RSM UK said 12 new trainees had joined its Scotland and Northern Ireland offices during January alone. “The new joiners add to RSM’s record intake of 51 new trainees in the region last August,” the firm added.

RSM recruited a record 769 new students across its UK business last year, surpassing by 6% its previous best annual intake of 723 in 2022.