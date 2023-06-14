Xodus Group on the move in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xodus Group on the move in Aberdeen

Staff likely to relocate into The Capitol next month.

By Keith Findlay
Xodus Group boss Steve Swindell outside The Capitol.
Xodus Group boss Steve Swindell outside the company's new home. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Global energy consultancy Xodus Group, of Aberdeen, is relocating its headquarters from offices on Huntly Street to The Capitol on Union Street.

Xodus will occupy 10,139sq ft on the fifth floor of the prime city centre office building.

The sixth floor is currently under offer, leaving only about 20,000sq ft available to rent on levels two and three.

Property agent Savills said it highlighted continued demand for “best in class” space in the city.

Xodus has 170-strong Aberdeen team

Xodus employs 170 people in Aberdeen and around 500 globally.

A spokesman for the firm said all Granite City staff would be moving into The Capitol over the summer, most likely in July.

Xodus managing director Steve Swindell said: “The Capitol provides a great opportunity for us to move to a quality space that also means our team can work together on one-open plan floor.

This move allows our experts to work more collaboratively.”

Steve Swindell, Xodus Group

“We had many great years at Huntly Street but this move allows our experts to work more collaboratively in the workspace as we increasingly crossover on energy projects.

“Since the pandemic, we are working more flexibly with people combining time in the office with work at home where it suits them.”

Xodus managing director Steve Swindell inside The Capitol.
Xodus managing director Steve Swindell inside The Capitol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Swindell added: “Our roots have always been in Aberdeen and it was important for us to remain in the city centre at The Capitol, which is not only an excellent building but also met our needs on sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The building’s owner, M&G Real Estate, was advised by Savills and Ryden in the deal. Xodus was advised by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

‘Flight to quality’

Dan Smith, head of office for Savills in Aberdeen, said: “Situated right in the heart of Aberdeen city centre, The Capitol provides some of the best quality office accommodation available.

“Given occupiers continued flight to quality, this is an ideal location for an organisation such as Xodus Group, for whom sustainability and energy efficiency was front and centre of the decision-making process.”

Dan Smith, head of office in Aberdeen for Savills.
Dan Smith, head of office in Aberdeen for Savills. Image: Savills

It is hardly surprising there is another floor of The Capitol under offer, thanks to the building’s “award-winning credentials“, Mr Smith said.

He added: “What’s more, with the virtually non-existent development pipeline and diminishing supply of quality space in the city centre, we are seeing strong demand for the remaining space”.

Xodus is owned by international energy services firm Subsea 7, which acquired 60% of  the business in 2018 and bought out a partner, Japan’s Chiyoda Corporation, the following year.

