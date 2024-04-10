Strathdon shop and post office owners drop £50,000 off asking price ‘to reflect market conditions’

After being on the market for 18 months the price of Strathdon-based Bellabeg Shop & Post Office has been reduced by £50,000.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co had originally advertised the property with a price tag of £650,000.

However, a decision has now been made to cut the price of the 130-year-old property to £599,500.

Owners Jamie and Denise Howse decided to put the long-standing convenience store on the market as they want to relocate.

They have been owners for the past 11 years.

‘Revaluate the market’

Jamie said they had made the decision to reduce the price in line with current conditions.

He said: “With how the current market is and there’s been a dip we felt to gain more interest we needed to be realistic and bring the price down a percentage.

“We wanted to revaluate where the market was with regards the price of the property.

“We’ve done nearly 11 years and feel it’s time we wanted to go on and do a new project.”

The store has been modernized under the Spar brand and provides a wide range of grocery and household items, along with alcohol.

It also features a coffee machine and post office. To the back of the property there is a detached store and sizeable garden grounds, offering excellent development potential.

Bellabeg Shop & Post Office offers ‘real lifestyle change’

Marketing it Christie & Co said considerable expense has been invested into the refurbishment of the business as well as the owners six bedroom-accommodation which is included in the sale.

This was previously used as a B&B and is an opportunity for potential new owners to generate additional income.

Christie & Co business agent, Liam Bain, who is handling the sale, said: “Bellabeg house and shop offer a great opportunity to take on the local business, providing a key service to the community while also being able to enjoy the outstanding six-bed home and grounds.

“This could be a real lifestyle change for the right buyer to enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

“Since the price reduction we have actually secured several interested parties with one in particular already having a viewing.”