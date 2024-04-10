Strathdon shop and post office owners drop £50,000 off asking price ‘to reflect market conditions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathdon shop and post office owners drop £50,000 off asking price ‘to reflect market conditions’

After being on the market for 18 months the price has been reduced.

By Kelly Wilson
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co

After being on the market for 18 months the price of Strathdon-based Bellabeg Shop & Post Office has been reduced by £50,000.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co had originally advertised the property with a price tag of £650,000.

However, a decision has now been made to cut the price of the 130-year-old property to £599,500.

Owners Jamie and Denise Howse decided to put the long-standing convenience store on the market as they want to relocate.

They have been owners for the past 11 years.

‘Revaluate the market’

Jamie said they had made the decision to reduce the price in line with current conditions.

He said: “With how the current market is and there’s been a dip we felt to gain more interest we needed to be realistic and bring the price down a percentage.

Bellabeg Shop & Post Office
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office has been on the market for 18 months. Image: Christie & Co

“We wanted to revaluate where the market was with regards the price of the property.

“We’ve done nearly 11 years and feel it’s time we wanted to go on and do a new project.”

The store has been modernized under the Spar brand and provides a wide range of grocery and household items, along with alcohol.

It also features a coffee machine and post office. To the back of the property there is a detached store and sizeable garden grounds, offering excellent development potential.

Bellabeg Shop & Post Office offers ‘real lifestyle change’

Marketing it Christie & Co said considerable expense has been invested into the refurbishment of the business as well as the owners six bedroom-accommodation which is included in the sale.

This was previously used as a B&B and is an opportunity for potential new owners to generate additional income.

A bedroom with a four-poster double bed
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office also comes with owners six-bedroom accommodation. Image: Christie & Co

Christie & Co business agent, Liam Bain, who is handling the sale, said: “Bellabeg house and shop offer a great opportunity to take on the local business, providing a key service to the community while also being able to enjoy the outstanding six-bed home and grounds.

“This could be a real lifestyle change for the right buyer to enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

“Since the price reduction we have actually secured several interested parties with one in particular already having a viewing.”