Anger over ‘broken promise’ to move hundreds of UK Government energy jobs to Aberdeen

The Tories have been accused of “betraying” the north-east after U-turning on plans to bring “hundreds” of UK Government energy jobs to Aberdeen.

Westminster officials announced the move in December as part of a bid to shift thousands of jobs for civil servants away from London.

But Energy Voice revealed that just 35 new roles will be created in Aberdeen by 2027, much less than was originally proposed.

Business leaders hit out at the UK Government following the announcement, claiming initial promises had been “watered down”.

The jobs being relocated to Aberdeen will form part of the existing energy security and net zero department.

The city’s headquarters currently has just over 100 staff.

Gordon SNP MP Gordon Thomson claimed the U-turn represented another “broken Tory promise” to the north-east.

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt extended the windfall tax on oil and gas companies in his budget earlier this year, against the wishes of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Thomson said: “The news that only 35 jobs will be created in Aberdeen, despite the UK government promising ‘hundreds’, is one more broken Tory promise in a now endless list.

“The north east finds itself at the forefront of the green energy renewable goldrush, but that potential can only be reached if the investment and jobs come with it.”

The Scottish Tories were urged to come forward and justify the decision in the House of Commons.

No ‘specific’ commitment

The UK Government’s energy security department said officials had not made any firm promises about the number of roles in the city.

A spokesperson said: “Hosting our second headquarters in Aberdeen underlines the importance of North East Scotland in our net zero transition.

“While we never committed to a specific number of roles in the city, the headquarters already has over 100 staff, and our ambition is to increase this by a third by March 2027.

“An Aberdeen base puts those working in the department closer to those working in the crucial oil, gas and renewables industries.”

It was hoped moving UK Government jobs to Aberdeen would help play a role in reviving the struggling city centre.

The soon-to-close Marks and Spencer store in Union Square was flagged as a possible office location if the proposals came to fruition.

The “half-empty” Marischal College was also floated as a potential hub for civil servants.

The heated debate over the future of the oil and gas sector has become one of the key talking points ahead of the next election.

Humza Yousaf insists the SNP is the only party standing up for the north-east, despite previously vowing to oppose new oil and gas fields.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced heavy criticism in February when he backed an increase to the windfall tax on fossil fuels firms.