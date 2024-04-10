Anger over ‘broken promise’ to move hundreds of UK Government energy jobs to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger over ‘broken promise’ to move hundreds of UK Government energy jobs to Aberdeen

Just 35 new civil servant roles will be created in Aberdeen by 2027, much less than was originally proposed by the Tories.

By Justin Bowie
Aberdeen skyline
The Tories were accused of a major U-turn over moving hundreds of UK Government jobs to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

The Tories have been accused of “betraying” the north-east after U-turning on plans to bring “hundreds” of UK Government energy jobs to Aberdeen.

Westminster officials announced the move in December as part of a bid to shift thousands of jobs for civil servants away from London.

But Energy Voice revealed that just 35 new roles will be created in Aberdeen by 2027, much less than was originally proposed.

Business leaders hit out at the UK Government following the announcement, claiming initial promises had been “watered down”.

The jobs being relocated to Aberdeen will form part of the existing energy security and net zero department.

The city’s headquarters currently has just over 100 staff.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson.

Gordon SNP MP Gordon Thomson claimed the U-turn represented another “broken Tory promise” to the north-east.

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt extended the windfall tax on oil and gas companies in his budget earlier this year, against the wishes of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Thomson said: “The news that only 35 jobs will be created in Aberdeen, despite the UK government promising ‘hundreds’, is one more broken Tory promise in a now endless list.

“The north east finds itself at the forefront of the green energy renewable goldrush, but that potential can only be reached if the investment and jobs come with it.”

The Scottish Tories were urged to come forward and justify the decision in the House of Commons.

No ‘specific’ commitment

The UK Government’s energy security department said officials had not made any firm promises about the number of roles in the city.

A spokesperson said: “Hosting our second headquarters in Aberdeen underlines the importance of North East Scotland in our net zero transition.

“While we never committed to a specific number of roles in the city, the headquarters already has over 100 staff, and our ambition is to increase this by a third by March 2027.

“An Aberdeen base puts those working in the department closer to those working in the crucial oil, gas and renewables industries.”

It was hoped moving UK Government jobs to Aberdeen would help play a role in reviving the struggling city centre.

The soon-to-close Marks and Spencer store in Union Square was flagged as a possible office location if the proposals came to fruition.

The “half-empty” Marischal College was also floated as a potential hub for civil servants.

The heated debate over the future of the oil and gas sector has become one of the key talking points ahead of the next election.

Humza Yousaf insists the SNP is the only party standing up for the north-east, despite previously vowing to oppose new oil and gas fields.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced heavy criticism in February when he backed an increase to the windfall tax on fossil fuels firms.

