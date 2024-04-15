Why I invested my life savings to start Inverness plant and crane training firm

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Stuart Fiddes, the Inverness-based founder of Fiddes Plant & Crane Training.

How and why did you start in business?

Born and raised on the Black Isle, I’ve had many different jobs over the years: joiner, chef, offshore water jetter and DJ, before moving into construction, where I started as a labourer and then gradually gained tickets until I became a crane supervisor 10 years ago.

It was while I was renewing my tickets that the instructor took me by surprise, suggesting that I would make a good instructor myself.

I jumped at it, invested my life savings and started Fiddes Plant and Crane Training from scratch in 2019.

How did you get to where you are today?

By giving the best possible customer service.

We pride ourselves on the speed with which we deal with enquiries and on the quality, versatility and highly competitive pricing of our training, which explains why so many customers are happy to recommend us to others.

Today, we cover the whole of Scotland and we deliver top quality NPORS approved training through a varied range of plant and crane accredited or in-house courses.

Specialities include telehandlers, 360s, dumpers and rollers, slingers, vehicle marshalling and plant marshalling, and we’ve now started providing NVQs.

But we don’t stop there. We are in contact with a number of local recruitment agencies across the country – all people that I’ve worked for in the past – and we work together very successfully to find jobs for Fiddes customers.

Who helped you?

Like most men, my biggest influence has always been my father.

He was also an instructor, and many customers tell me that they got their HGV licences through him – instructing must be in our family DNA.

My business would be nothing without the support of my local customers and suppliers when I first started out – it was very much appreciated.

I can’t name them all, but if they are reading this they will know who they are.

Organisations like FSB have been a great help too, through services like FSB Legal and debt recovery.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Every day’s a school day. In my game you have to keep your eyes, ears and mind open at all times – you never stop learning.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being afraid to ask questions or ask for help.

People in the Highlands are really genuine and helpful, and most are delighted to see young companies thrive and more than willing to offer support and advice, but sometimes it takes courage to ask.

What is your greatest achievement?

My family – my wife Stacey and my sons Brodie and Brogan.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

We raised our prices slightly during Covid because we were expanding our services, but I’ve often been told that we’re still one of the most competitive, if not the most competitive, around.

I’d like the government to make training grants more accessible – people have to jump through far too many hoops to access them.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We have just started supplying NVQs for our customers, and I’d like to see this side of the business grow.

We’re also in the process of expanding our plant qualifications as our customers are asking for an even wider spectrum of services.

What do you do to relax?

Football! I coach kids in my spare time at Milton Athletic, the Inverness club that my kids both went to, and both my boys play for local teams.

And on top of that we are season tickets holders at Dundee United. Football takes up a lot of my spare time – it’s a big part of my life.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m a podcast person.

I drive long distances for work and so try to educate myself as I go, mostly by listening to a wide range of people like Bruce Springsteen, Brian Johnstone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or lifestyle things like ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, and ‘Diary of a CEO’ with Steven Bartlett.

What do you waste your money on?

Trainers! I can’t get enough of them.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I go to the gym five times a week if I can. It really is the best way to start the day, giving me a great feeling of accomplishment by 7.50am.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mitsubishi l200 pick-up, but I’d love an Aston Martin DB7.