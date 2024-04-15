Why I invested my life savings to start Inverness plant and crane training firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Why I invested my life savings to start Inverness plant and crane training firm

Stuart Fiddes reveals how an instructor took him by surprise and opened his eyes to running his own business.

By Alex Banks
Stuart Fiddes, who runs Fiddes Plant & Crane Training in Tore on the Black Isle. Image: DCT Media
Stuart Fiddes, who runs Fiddes Plant & Crane Training in Tore on the Black Isle. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Stuart Fiddes, the Inverness-based founder of Fiddes Plant & Crane Training.

How and why did you start in business?

Born and raised on the Black Isle, I’ve had many different jobs over the years: joiner, chef, offshore water jetter and DJ, before moving into construction, where I started as a labourer and then gradually gained tickets until I became a crane supervisor 10 years ago.

It was while I was renewing my tickets that the instructor took me by surprise, suggesting that I would make a good instructor myself.

I jumped at it, invested my life savings and started Fiddes Plant and Crane Training from scratch in 2019.

How did you get to where you are today?

By giving the best possible customer service.

We pride ourselves on the speed with which we deal with enquiries and on the quality, versatility and highly competitive pricing of our training, which explains why so many customers are happy to recommend us to others.

Today, we cover the whole of Scotland and we deliver top quality NPORS approved training through a varied range of plant and crane accredited or in-house courses.

Specialities include telehandlers, 360s, dumpers and rollers, slingers, vehicle marshalling and plant marshalling, and we’ve now started providing NVQs.

But we don’t stop there. We are in contact with a number of local recruitment agencies across the country – all people that I’ve worked for in the past – and we work together very successfully to find jobs for Fiddes customers.

Who helped you?

Like most men, my biggest influence has always been my father.

He was also an instructor, and many customers tell me that they got their HGV licences through him – instructing must be in our family DNA.

Stuart Fiddes is always looking at ways to make his business grow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My business would be nothing without the support of my local customers and suppliers when I first started out – it was very much appreciated.

I can’t name them all, but if they are reading this they will know who they are.

Organisations like FSB have been a great help too, through services like FSB Legal and debt recovery.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Every day’s a school day. In my game you have to keep your eyes, ears and mind open at all times – you never stop learning.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being afraid to ask questions or ask for help.

People in the Highlands are really genuine and helpful, and most are delighted to see young companies thrive and more than willing to offer support and advice, but sometimes it takes courage to ask.

What is your greatest achievement?

My family – my wife Stacey and my sons Brodie and Brogan.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

We raised our prices slightly during Covid because we were expanding our services, but I’ve often been told that we’re still one of the most competitive, if not the most competitive, around.

Stuart Fiddes runs the site in Tore on the Black Isle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I’d like the government to make training grants more accessible – people have to jump through far too many hoops to access them.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We have just started supplying NVQs for our customers, and I’d like to see this side of the business grow.

We’re also in the process of expanding our plant qualifications as our customers are asking for an even wider spectrum of services.

What do you do to relax?

Football! I coach kids in my spare time at Milton Athletic, the Inverness club that my kids both went to, and both my boys play for local teams.

And on top of that we are season tickets holders at Dundee United. Football takes up a lot of my spare time – it’s a big part of my life.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m a podcast person.

I drive long distances for work and so try to educate myself as I go, mostly by listening to a wide range of people like Bruce Springsteen, Brian Johnstone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or lifestyle things like ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, and ‘Diary of a CEO’ with Steven Bartlett.

What do you waste your money on?

Trainers! I can’t get enough of them.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I go to the gym five times a week if I can. It really is the best way to start the day, giving me a great feeling of accomplishment by 7.50am.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mitsubishi l200 pick-up, but I’d love an Aston Martin DB7.

More from Business

Mairi Hawkes, owner of Slainte Sauces, is hoping to secure a Aldi contract. Image: Clarion Comms
Lismore boozy sauce businesswoman's TV bid to win 'life-changing' Aldi contract
Television presenter Kevin McCloud has criticised the ‘broken and dysfunctional’ UK property market (Grand Designs Live/PA)
Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud says UK property market ‘broken and dysfunctional’
The benefit system and the country had changed significantly since the introduction of Universal Credit in 2013, the Resolution Foundation said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Universal Credit ‘will need to change to tackle challenge of long-term sickness’
The new Heinz Barbiecue sauce was created in honour of Barbie (Heinz/PA)
Heinz and Mattel join forces to create pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce
Electric car being charged (John Walton/PA)
Homes with heat pumps and EVs are more ‘energy patriotic’, analysis claims
Flooded fields in 2023. Home insurance claims for weather-related damage claims reached a record £573 million last year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £573m paid out in weather-related home insurance claims in 2023 – ABI
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work…
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Contracting price rises 'inevitable' this spring, says industry body
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community
Wilma Wood was hailed for her work at Orkney Mart.
Orkney Mart's Wilma retires after 46 years service

Conversation