Plans for short-term lets at £941k Donside dream home near Alford

Meanwhile, a Starbucks could soon be opening up in the Sainsbury's at Garthdee in Aberdeen.

By Ben Hendry
Tillyfour House plans show how an old coach house could become a short-term let.
Tillyfour House plans show how an old coach house could become a short-term let. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The new owner of Donside’s luxury Tillyfour House has plans to open up the grounds to visitors, neighbours are at odds over new windows in Aberdeen’s swanky west end and a Starbucks could be coming to Garthdee.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils in a bid to form changes big and small in our communities.

We begin our latest instalment with plans for a huge home on the outskirts of Fraserburgh.

Plans for new mansion raise heritage concerns

James Simpson, who runs the Kessock Service Station on Fraserburgh’s South Road, has formed plans for a new north-east dream home.

Mr Simpson wants permission to knock down an old house at Crimonmogate, near Lonmay.

The north-east spot is near the Loch of Strathbeg. Image: Google Maps
Here is how the large new home would look. Image: Iconic Architectural Design

Architects have shown Aberdeenshire Council designs of how the grand four-bedroom home proposed to be built there would look.

But historians might need some convincing to allow the demolition to take place…

The dilapidated cottage facing demolition. Image: Iconic Architectural Design 

What’s the catch?

The council’s built environment team are worried that the two-storey house could be seen from a B-listed coach house nearby.

They say such a historic building should not be “distracted by the presence of any new development”.

The new home would look a bit more eye-catching. Image: Iconic Architectural Design 

The heritage buffs add: “Indeed, the development should not be seen in any principal view either of or from the historic property or affect in anyway the main approaches to the building.”

Mr Simpson is being asked to supply images showing how his mansion could be seen from the coach house.

Meanwhile, nature experts say the derelict building looks ideal for bats – and say a survey should be carried out on any impact on the creatures.

Derelict Banff workshop could become art haven

Meanwhile, over in Banff, there are plans lined up for another dilapidated building.

The former workshop on Kingswell Lane was recently listed for sale.

The building has seen better days. Image: Google Maps

Now, plans lodged by local community arts group The Forge describe how members want to bring it back to life.

They will need to replace the roof, while reinstating doors and windows to bring it into “usable” condition.

Once renovated, the premises would be a crafting workshop and community arts hub.

The arts haven would be on Kingswells Lane. Image: Google Maps

Banff care home to become flats – despite neighbour complaints

Elsewhere in the north-east town, plans to turn the Valeview Care Home into four flats have been approved – much to the chagrin of neighbours.

Valeview offered respite care for adults with learning difficulties but closed about seven years ago.

The building on the narrow stretch of Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps

Neighbours warned that the narrow road would not be able to cope with the influx of new residents should they own cars.

And resident Arizona Langford warned three other properties use the access pend in the alley, and feared the change could cause “drastic inconvenience”.

Valeview Care Home when it was in operation back in 2014. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Over last summer, numerous surveys were carried out to check the availability in nearby car parks.

The council has now agreed that any vehicles could be accommodated on nearby streets, and rubber-stamped the scheme.

They agreed anyone living there should be able to get parked “within a reasonable walking distance to the development”.

Garthdee supermarket could get new Starbucks coffee shop

Sainsbury’s bosses are planning to spend £200,000 on carving out space for a new Starbucks coffee shop at the Garthdee supermarket.

Branches of the Seattle-based chain are already in various other Saisnbury’s outlets, including at the Berryden shop.

The Aberdeen supermarket. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It comes after the cafe in the Garthdee supermarket shut in 2o22.

Around the same time, management announced a deal with Starbucks. About a year later, 60 of the coffee shops were operating in spaces at the supermarkets.

It’s all in the name for offshore energy giant…

Schlumberger might not be such a big name in oil and gas any more, literally speaking at least.

The American oilfield services company announced in 2022 that it would now be known as SLB.

Schlumberger signage could soon be replaced with a new brand identity less likely to score big in Scrabble. Image: Google Maps

And now, bosses want to update their Aberdeen base on Moss Howe Terrace in Dyce.

Proposals have been submitted seeking permission to replace the signs on the big blue building.

Here is how it would look instead. Image: Carden Project Management

Alford shop could be reborn – months after demolition loomed

Last year, Planning Ahead detailed proposals to flatten the abandoned Rosies Store in Alford 20 years after it served its final customers.

Applicant Carol Morris wanted to build a house on the site.

But now it doesn’t seem that those plans are going ahead.

The derelict building in the heart of the village. Image: Google Maps

And in fact, Rosies could be brought back to life as a village shop.

A&D Retail, from Keith, have lodged plans to upgrade the frontage as they resurrect the grocery shop.

It comes just after a new local produce shop opened in the heart of Alford.

Historic Aberdeen building in line for upgrades

Aberdeen’s Powis Community Centre dates back to 1802, when it was designed by architect George Jaffrey “in the classical style”.

It was built by landowner Hugh Leslie of Powis, and politician Sir John Arbuthnot of Kittybrewster was born there in 1912.

The building was sold to become a community centre in 1942, and has been one ever since.

The striking community centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Now some plans to modernise the 220-year-old landmark have been approved.

The council said the current windows at the grand building were old and damaged.

Officials agreed that the changes proposed at the B-listed building would be acceptable.

Argument over window plans breaks out in leafy part of Aberdeen…

But window replacement projects can be a pain for some, as plans for one luxurious Aberdeen home raised the ire of a neighbour.

Karen Iridag, who is listed as a director of the Tukish restaurant Nargile, made the changes to her C-listed 68a Rubislaw Den South property without permission.

The property is part of a row of grand residences. Image: Google Earth

Neighbours say wrong paint used

Retrospective documents sent to the council attracted an objection from Anne and Johan van Diggelen, who live next door.

They voiced concerns about the opening mechanism, and blasted the brown finish as “completely inconsistent with the area”.

The couple added: “The finish also appears to be stain rather than a paint, paint would be the traditional finish that we would expect would be required on a listed building.

“We have a photograph from 1974 that shows that the ground floor windows were originally painted white – we can provide a copy of this if required.”

The 68 Rubislaw Den South property. Image: Google Maps

What did council decide?

However, the Nargile owner has been given a reprieve by Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority said the replacement of 14 windows at the 120-year-old villa was “appropriate” as a way of improving “thermal efficiency”.

They said it does not “result in an adverse impact or detriment to the appearance of the listed building”.

New building for visitors to Crathie countryside home

A few days ago, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Aberdeenshire to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

And in Crathie, just a few miles from the Royal Family’s Balmoral retreat, a doctor wants to build some extra accommodation for visitors to her home.

Dr Lea Cramsie is seeking Aberdeenshire Council’s consent for the added structure at her The Old Forge house.

This shows the grounds of the applicant’s property, just off the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road. Image: Iconic Architectural Design

She renovated the old cottage there in 2017, and is now seeking the addition to cater for visiting family members.

Documents state: “This will reduce the demand on the existing available holiday lets and bring new tourists into the area, boosting the local economy.”

Tillyfour House visitor plans after £941,000 purchase

In 1867, Queen Victoria travelled from Deeside to Donside to give the new breed of Aberdeen Angus cattle her royal seal of approval.

And its owners did more than roll out the red carpet.

The impressive Tillyfour House. Image: Savills

To mark the occasion a new wing was added to Tillyfour House by inventor of the breed, William McCombie.

This allowed the monarch, who was not too tall, to observe the herd from a drawing room on the first floor as a hedge would have blocked her view from ground level.

The World Angus Forum visited Tillyfour Farm in 2017 to re-enact the parade that wowed the notoriously hard to amuse Queen Victoria. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This royal visit is just one chapter in the history of this storied Donside home, which dates back to 1700.

Tillyfour House’s past owner Mr McCombie is considered something of Aberdeen Angus royalty.

Remarkably he also became Liberal MP for West Aberdeenshire – becoming the first tenant farmer to sit in the House of Commons in 1868.

Tillyfour House plans have been lodged after its recent purchase. Image: DC Thomson

What are the new plans for Tillyfour House?

The home hit the market in 2022 when its most recent owner retired.

Emily and Hal Salvesen previously told The Sunday Post that the six-bedroom house, with a four-acre garden was “a very special place to live”.

The property sold for £941,000 last year.

The property is nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Google Maps
The surrounding farmland. Image: Savills

And now, the new owners are plotting some changes.

Mr and Mrs S McMichael want to convert an old coach house into a new home that could be used as an Airbnb.

It would have a kitchen, dining area and lounge on the ground floor with three bedrooms upstairs.

The layout of the buildings on the site. Image: Highland Plans

Meanwhile, a shepherd’s hut would be created as another short-term let.

A separate application for a new barn explains that Mr and Mrs McMichael bought the mansion in May 2023 – but not the adjacent land and farm buildings.

You can see the plans here:

Fraserburgh mansion plan

Banff building

Care home to become flats

Alford shop could be revived

Garthdee Starbucks plans

Schlumberger name change

Powis Community Centre windows

Rubislaw Den South windows spat

Crathie extension

Tillyfour House short-term lets plan

Conversation