Shepherd seeking builders for development land near Aberdeen

Housebuilders are being sought to work on expansion of the Chapelton community.

By Kelly Wilson
Chapelton, near Aberdeen.
Housebuilders are being sought for the next phase of Chapelton. Image: Liquorice Media

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is on the hunt for housebuilders for residential development land at Chapelton, near Aberdeen, as the town looks to expand.

The Duke of Fife, David Carnegie, a director of the Elsick Development Company (EDC), owns the land just five miles south of the Granite City.

Shepherd is now offering sites for sale at Wester Cairnhill.

More than 31 acres, with space for f 313 homes across two phases, are up for sale.

Seeking housebuilders

A range of commercial development opportunities are also available within the development, including land available for retail development and a care home site.

Chris Grinyer, Shepherd’s Aberdeen-based managing partner, said: “In this latest stage of development we are seeking to simplify the design and streetscapes to make it available to a broader market.

“This means finding a compromise to accommodate housebuilders’ own range of house types to be used and built out at Chapelton, with EDC continuing to control certain elements to ensure continuity across the entire development.”

Chapelton development

Chapelton is between Portlethen and Newtonhill.

As well as the 8,000 homes envisioned across the whole community, it is proposed there will be three primaries schools. one secondary, a GP surgery and dental practice.

A site will also be set aside for a supermarket, while the first primary school could welcome pupils in 2026.

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire councillors approved plans for a new crematorium next to historic Elsick House to meet “significant” demand.

Shepherd said the scale of Chapelton allows for the development of many amenities which could not have been sustained by smaller housing estates or urban extensions.

Mr Grinyer added: “Adapting the best traditions of Scottish town design for modern living, from an extensive range of new homes and schools through to a lively town centre, Chapelton offers a variety of properties suitable for all ages, incomes and needs.

“We anticipate much interest from housebuilders to take up this opportunity to participate in this latest stage of development.”

‘Much interest’ expected

The Duke said: “The architecture at Chapelton, like its urban design, is drawn from local tradition and historic precedents of patterns and details found in settlements across Aberdeenshire.

The Duke of Fife, David Carnegie, pictured at Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery

“Under the Chapelton masterplan, 820 hectares (about 2,026 acres) of mainly agricultural land is transformed into a town centre and seven surrounding neighbourhoods.

“A network of roads and open spaces weaves throughout, connecting each neighbourhood and the houses within them.”

Don’t miss another piece of property or planning news from around the north-east and sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

