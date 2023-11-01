‘I can think of no better name’: New Chapelton street to be named in honour of The Queen

A new street in Chapelton will be named after the Queen as a “fitting tribute” to the monarch who loved Aberdeenshire.

It comes as the burgeoning new town continues to expand.

Work at Chapelton has been led by Elsick Development Company, directed by the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Fife, David Carnegie.

The Duke has been overseeing construction of the new Aberdeenshire town along with his wife Caroline, the Duchess of Fife.

New four and five-bedroom luxury homes on the street have been built by St Cyrus-based Snowdrop Developments.

Developers had put forward the street name Queen Elizabeth Drive in honour of the late monarch.

The family-owned firm believed the move was a “fitting tribute”.

‘I can think of no better name’

The suggestion was put out to consultation with members of North Kincardine rural community council and ward councillors.

Generally, everyone was in favour of it.

The name got the seal of approval from the Scottish Government too.

And the proposed title went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee this week to allow councillors to make the final decision.

Chairwoman Wendy Agnew backed the suggestion, saying: “I can think of no better name.”

The moniker was then unanimously agreed.

Grand plans for new Aberdeenshire town Chapelton

Chapelton is a new town located just five miles south of Aberdeen, between Portlethen and Newtonhill.

As well as 8,000 homes. it’s envisioned to have three primaries and one secondary school, as well as a GP surgery and dental practice.

A site would also be set aside for a supermarket and the first primary school could welcome pupils in 2026.

Earlier this year, councillors approved plans for a new crematorium next to the historic Elsick House that would meet “significant” demand.