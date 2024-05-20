Luxury £685m cruise ship with thousands of passengers docks at Lerwick Harbour

Lerwick Harbour has welcomed its largest cruise ship today — breaking a record held for almost six years.

The Maltese-flag MSC Virtousa was built four years ago, costing £685 million.

Making its maiden visit to Shetland, the cruise ship has 18 decks and accommodation for up to 6,334 passengers as well as 1,704 crew.

Virtousa guests have been treated to a Viking welcome ashore from members of the Lerwick Jarl Squad.

With 60 different nationalities on board, the visit is part of a seven day Norewgian Fjords voyage.

The vessel arrived to Shetland from Southampton and will now head for Nordfjordeid in Norway.

MSC Virtousa attractions

The 1,089 ft vessel, built in France, boasts 1,322 balcony cabins, 728 interior cabins and 196 suites.

During their time on board, guests have the option of 10 different restaurants and 21 bars and lounges.

Weighing in at 181,541 gross tonnes, it also has its own aqua park, five swimming pools, a fitness centre and a basketball court.

Some of the other features on board include a casino, video game arcade, bowling and a theatre.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “The majority of cruise ships visiting Lerwick are small to medium-sized vessels.

“Virtuosa’s maiden call is another example of Shetland’s popularity as a tourist destination, and the port’s capacity to welcome the larger vessels is also operating.”

The largest cruise vessel to call at Lerwick previously was Virtousa’s sister ship, MSC Meraviglia. Weighing in at 171,598 gross tonnes, its visit took place in July 2018.

Busiest cruise season yet at Lerwick Harbour

MSC Virtousa won’t be the only record breaker at Lerwick Harbour this year.

Lerwick Harbour bosses are expecting its busiest cruise season ever, with 149 cruise ships booked to visit before mid-November.

It is expected around 130,000 passengers will visit the island, with ships adding up to 6.9 million gross tons.

They will carry an estimated 130,000 passengers and add up to 6.9 million gross tons.

The current record at the harbour, set last year, saw 129 cruise ships visit the port — carrying 123,903 passengers.

Ms Henderson said: “The cruise industry’s contribution to Shetland’s tourism sector continues to go from strength to strength.

“The number of ships arriving significantly contributes to the local economy, providing employment, keeping the attractions and venues busy, and providing important footfall for local businesses.

“We are looking forward to another great season, working alongside everyone involved to host guests from all over the world to experience our local hospitality and all that Shetland has to offer.”