Sports retailer says rising visitors helps ‘tourist town’ Inverness stay afloat

The owner of an Inverness retail business has hailed the rise in overseas tourists to the city centre.

Colin Lyon, who owns Craigdon Mountain Sports on Academy Street, believes the ever-extending season has helped firms in the Highland capital stay afloat.

His business is the only independent mountain sports retailer in Inverness.

During the summer months, Mr Lyon has seen an influx of tourists inside his shop as they aim to explore the Highland hills.

Craigdon Mountain Sports Inverness offers a range of services which include the sale of clothes and equipment as well as ski and walking boot fittings.

From manager to owner

Craigdon Mountain Sports has several shops across Scotland, including one in Inverurie and another in Aberdeen.

However, nine years ago, the original owners decided it was time to move on.

It presented Mr Lyon, then-manager of the Inverness branch, to take on a new opportunity.

He said: “When the owner decided it was time to move on, they were keen to make sure the business didn’t find itself as part of a monopoly.

“My wife Lindsay and I bought the Inverness one and are friends with the people who acquired the Inverurie and Perth ones.

“We’re still in regular contact and we go skiing together, but there’s no longer a financial tie in between each shop.”

Craigdon Sports Inverness, which employs eight people, moved into a smaller unit four years ago.

Mr Lyon said it was part of its mission to ensure the business only offered the highest quality brands.

He added: “We downsized once Covid hit and decided to make a few changes.

“We condensed our range to top end gear only, dropping a lot of brands in the process.

“Quality and performance isn’t all we measure on — we want to know the least harm is being done to people and the environment.

“Now we make sure when stocking a product it’s more sustainable, less damaging and good quality manufacturing.”

Parking problems for Craigdon Mountain Sports Inverness customers

Mr Lyon said being located in the city centre of Inverness has its pros and cons, with parking presenting the biggest challenge.

He said: “Most of our competitors lie on the outskirts of the centre and therefore can offer free parking.

“It means people coming to our shop are tasked with an additional charge of a few pounds and it isn’t always easy to find a space here.

“On the flipside, we know as much as anyone how many tourists Inverness sees now, it’s a tourist town.

“It has definitely become a tourist destination and with most coming into the city centre, businesses are benefitting.

“We’re close to the train and bus stations, so through the summer period we see more and more through our doors.

“The window seems to be increasing too, some start to come in late April and I think we’ll see its benefits until October.”

‘I’m not trying to become rich’

While retail has faced several challenges, Mr Lyon also feels Craigdon Mountain Sports Inverness has “held its own”.

He said: “Any retail isn’t easy, if anyone says it hasn’t been a challenging time they’re lying.

“We have to put up with a lot of competition from the internet as well as buying power of larger firms.

“We believe in offering our own wee niche and focussing on being the best at what we do.

“That’s how we’ve managed to sell boots to every continent in the world now.

“My aim isn’t to become ridiculously rich. I want to make sure my staff stay employed and I can enjoy a nice lifestyle.”