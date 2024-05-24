Liam Baxter pleased to be part of Strathspey Thistle project after return from Australia

Liam Baxter is thrilled to be back in the Breedon Highland League after seven years away and believes he is joining Strathspey Thistle at a good time.

The striker has signed for Grantown Jags following his return to Inverness having departed for Australia in 2017.

Baxter has previously featured for Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics in the Highland League.

Down Under he plied his trade for Langwarrin and Moreland City in the National Premier League in Victoria, which is directly below the country’s top flight, the A-League.

The 32-year-old also appeared for GV Suns, Doveton and a club called Baxter further down the divisions in Victoria.

Baxter joins a Strathspey squad that has been overhauled this summer by new manager Bobby Beckwith, director of football Fraser Tulloch and sporting director Josh Horton.

Explaining his reasons for returning to Scotland, Baxter said: “I fancied a bit of a change. I’d had my stint in Australia and was keen to come back.

“I came back last year for a holiday and I nearly stayed.

“I’ve wanted to come back for a few years, I’ve wanted to get back into the Highland League for a while as well so everything has worked out.

“I’ve known Josh Horton for a few years and he got in touch and told me about the project and what they’re aiming to do at Strathspey.

“With their ambition to build a better team than what they’ve had it seems like a good time to get involved with the club.”

Baxter’s better now

Baxter believes he is returning to the Highland League a better player than when he left seven years ago and is keen to put his experience to good use next term.

He added: “They need some older heads with experience to help the younger boys they are bringing in so hopefully I can help in that area.

“Hopefully I can score plenty of goals and also use my experience to help the team and the younger players.

“I’ve been around the block so I hope I can put that to good use.

“In certain aspects I feel I’m a better player now than when I left.

“My hold up play and my movement is better, I was quite raw back in the day so I’d say overall I’m coming back to the Highland League a better player.

“In Australia some of the teams are really good, especially in the top league I played in.

“But overall I think the Highland League is a better standard across the board.”