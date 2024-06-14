‘It has definitely exceeded expectations’: The Victorian Market food hall is full, but will it make room for more?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It has definitely exceeded expectations’: The Victorian Market food hall is full, but will it make room for more?

Demand is growing among businesses and customers for the Inverness venue.

By John Ross
Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan runs Cha Chaan Teng, the latest outlet to open in the Victorian Market food hall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan runs Cha Chaan Teng, the latest outlet to open in the Victorian Market food hall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The success of the flagship Victorian Market food hall in Inverness has not curbed its appetite for further growth.

The refurbished area re-opened in September 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

At the time, a low-key opening just after the Queen’s death saw just four businesses operating.

The anchor unit, the Bad Girl Bakery, was joined by its sister company, Good Girl Greengrocer, off-licence Moonshine and Ollie’s Pops, the first business to use a start-up unit.

‘Every unit is gone’

Less than two years on, all 12 units on five-year leases are full and the market hopes a 13th can be added later in the year.

Eight other operators are on the waiting list such is the demand for the bustling space which is attracting growing numbers of locals and visitors.

The food hall is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We opened with just four units”, says Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane. “Fast forward to now and every unit is gone.

“There is not a week that goes by that I don’t get an email from somebody asking if there is a unit available.

“It’s just been brilliant.

“In terms of the number of people wanting to come here and the variety we have been able to attract it’s definitely exceeded expectations.

Thousands visiting food hall

“It’s been a breath of fresh air for the market, but also for the city centre.

“Also, for some companies, it’s their first business outside a food truck and it’s been great to give them a leg-up.”

Last month the food hall extended its opening hours for the summer, giving businesses the option to stay open until 8pm every day.

A report to Inverness councillors also said the market is attracting increasing numbers of people.

There was a peak seven-day rolling average of more than 6,000 in early April.

It said work continues to find an increase in electricity supply or alternative energy source to allow another food retailer to open.

It is planned to instal solar panels to enable the 13th unit to be let to an, as yet, unnamed business.

Market manager Cameron MacFarlane Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the meantime, a community space is being used by local musicians and also by Highland Pride during Pride month.

In April, the space was given over to the Belladrum Festival to promote this year’s 20th anniversary event.

Later this year it will again stage a ‘take over’ to give music lovers an early taste of next year’s festival.

So which businesses are in the food hall?

As well as the original occupants, the food hall now includes Ollie’s Pops in a full-time unit; Highland Hog Roast; Blazing Pizza; Salt N Fire; Sushi Inverness; Redshank Catering and its offshoot, The Mart; and Namaste Inbhir Nis.

The most recent business is Cha Chaan Teng, a Chinese food outlet run by Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan, who also operates the Regent Palace takeaway in Millburn Road.

The new unit is run by Alex Wan with his partner Ping and staff. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Cha Chaan Teng is the name often given to a cafe or diner in Hong Kong.

Alex, 59, who moved to Scotland from Hong Kong with his family 44 years ago, decided to open in the market at the suggestion of his partner, Ping.

“It’s a very good venue”, he said. “It’s very busy and in the city centre.

“We get a lot of tourists and also local people, including office workers nearby.”

