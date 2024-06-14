‘It has definitely exceeded expectations’: The Victorian Market food hall is full, but will it make room for more?

The success of the flagship Victorian Market food hall in Inverness has not curbed its appetite for further growth.

The refurbished area re-opened in September 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

At the time, a low-key opening just after the Queen’s death saw just four businesses operating.

The anchor unit, the Bad Girl Bakery, was joined by its sister company, Good Girl Greengrocer, off-licence Moonshine and Ollie’s Pops, the first business to use a start-up unit.

‘Every unit is gone’

Less than two years on, all 12 units on five-year leases are full and the market hopes a 13th can be added later in the year.

Eight other operators are on the waiting list such is the demand for the bustling space which is attracting growing numbers of locals and visitors.

“We opened with just four units”, says Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane. “Fast forward to now and every unit is gone.

“There is not a week that goes by that I don’t get an email from somebody asking if there is a unit available.

“It’s just been brilliant.

“In terms of the number of people wanting to come here and the variety we have been able to attract it’s definitely exceeded expectations.

Thousands visiting food hall

“It’s been a breath of fresh air for the market, but also for the city centre.

“Also, for some companies, it’s their first business outside a food truck and it’s been great to give them a leg-up.”

Last month the food hall extended its opening hours for the summer, giving businesses the option to stay open until 8pm every day.

A report to Inverness councillors also said the market is attracting increasing numbers of people.

There was a peak seven-day rolling average of more than 6,000 in early April.

It said work continues to find an increase in electricity supply or alternative energy source to allow another food retailer to open.

It is planned to instal solar panels to enable the 13th unit to be let to an, as yet, unnamed business.

In the meantime, a community space is being used by local musicians and also by Highland Pride during Pride month.

In April, the space was given over to the Belladrum Festival to promote this year’s 20th anniversary event.

Later this year it will again stage a ‘take over’ to give music lovers an early taste of next year’s festival.

So which businesses are in the food hall?

As well as the original occupants, the food hall now includes Ollie’s Pops in a full-time unit; Highland Hog Roast; Blazing Pizza; Salt N Fire; Sushi Inverness; Redshank Catering and its offshoot, The Mart; and Namaste Inbhir Nis.

The most recent business is Cha Chaan Teng, a Chinese food outlet run by Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan, who also operates the Regent Palace takeaway in Millburn Road.

Cha Chaan Teng is the name often given to a cafe or diner in Hong Kong.

Alex, 59, who moved to Scotland from Hong Kong with his family 44 years ago, decided to open in the market at the suggestion of his partner, Ping.

“It’s a very good venue”, he said. “It’s very busy and in the city centre.

“We get a lot of tourists and also local people, including office workers nearby.”