Nigerian fashion brand looking to start production in Aberdeen

Kelly Oziomaaka is taking her creations from the catwalks of London Fashion Week to the Granite City.

By Kelly Wilson
Kelly Oziomaaka is the owner of Kelikume Fashion & Styling. Image: Abdulsamad Califa/Damas Visuals
Kelly Oziomaaka is the owner of Kelikume Fashion & Styling. Image: Abdulsamad Califa/Damas Visuals

For the past seven years Kelly Oziomaaka has been building her fashion brand in Nigeria.

But now the mum-of-one is bringing her label Kelikume Fashion and Styling to Aberdeen.

She wants to start production of her clothing in the city and is looking for new premises.

Designer Kelly incorporates traditional African textiles and techniques into her designs describing her work as “bespoke and ready to wear”.

Her career in fashion started in her former hometown of Lagos in 2017.

In 2022 she moved to Aberdeen to study international tourism management at Aberdeen University, while continuing to run her business back home.

Quest to bring brand to Aberdeen

But now the mum-of-one is on the hunt for new premises to start production of her garments in Aberdeen.

Kelly, mum to Adaure, said: “Fashion has been in me for a long time.

“Both of my parents used to make outfits for us when I was younger so I grew with a keen fashion interest from them.

Kelly Oziomaaka at a recent event held at Aberdeen’s Gidi Grill. Image: Abdulsamad Califa/Damas Visuals

“After leaving secondary school I remember telling my parents I wanted to study fashion but they said they wanted me to do something else.”

Kelly worked for a international oil and gas company in Nigeria before she resigned and decided to move to Aberdeen.

She said: “During my time working I started the fashion business part-time.

“When it’s in you it’s in you. But I decided I wanted to concentrate on it full-time and move to the UK.

“I have a lot of family in Aberdeen so it made sense to come here.”

Kelikume Fashion And Styling Aberdeen jobs

Kelikume Fashion And Styling is described as Afrocentric by Kelly combining African and Western culture.

She designs everything from dresses, shorts and tops combining Ankara which is a African print fabric, bright colours and tie dye.

Last year Kelly was able to showcase her clothing at London Fashion Week and is hoping to arrange her own fashion show in Aberdeen in the future.

Clothing from Kelikume Fashion And Styling. Image: Abdulsamad Califa/Damas Visuals

At the moment all of Kelikume’s Fashion and Styling clothes are produced in Lagos.

But Kelly is in the process of looking for new premises, with Union Street a possible option.

She said: “All the feedback I’ve received so far has been excellent.

“The demand is getting higher and right now I’m looking for a location.

“I work from home and don’t have the space for production yet.

“There’s a couple of places I’m looking at. This includes Union Street but it’s still under negotiation.

“I’ll then look to employ people in Aberdeen.”

