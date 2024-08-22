Aberdeen Victorian townhouse makeover: ‘Despite the huge amount of work, we knew we had to take it on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Victorian townhouse makeover: ‘Despite the huge amount of work, we knew we had to take it on’

Mark Robinson and Mark Blennerhassett say their west end property renovation has been a huge labour of love.

By Rosemary Lowne
The evening lounge is dark and moody. Image: Aberdein Considine
The evening lounge is dark and moody. Image: Aberdein Considine

Who: Mark Robinson, 34, a clinician in orthodontics, and his partner Mark Blennerhassett, 37, an air traffic controller, and their three-year-old son plus their cat Jynx.

What: A mid terraced Victorian townhouse built in the 1890s. The house is split over three levels consisting of an evening lounge, sunroom, utility room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs shower room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a double garage.

Where: Hamilton Place, in the west end of Aberdeen.

Mark Blennerhassett and his partner Mark Robinson
Mark Blennerhassett, left, and his partner Mark Robinson put their heart and soul into renovating their home in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Mark Blennerhassett

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey….

“Previously we lived in a three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Inverurie but we were keen to move to Aberdeen to be closer to our work places.

During lockdown, we spent months scrolling ASPC and we spotted this home.

Initially when we first saw the property, we ruled it out on the basis of how dated and dark the main house was.

But regardless of our initial feelings we decided to view it and we’re glad we did as from the moment we walked through the door we could see its potential.

Exterior of 27 Hamilton Place.
The exterior is attractive but wait until you see inside this amazing home. Image: Aberdein Considine
Living room at the renovated property in Aberdeen's west end, featuring dark herringbone flooring
The Amtico dark herringbone flooring and the sumptuous wallpaper from Cole & Sons are a match made in interiors heaven. Image: Aberdein Considine

Blood, sweat and tears…

With bags of character and large rooms with high ceilings, Victorian properties give you something you rarely find in new-build houses.

Despite it feeling like a huge amount of work, we knew we had to take it on.

So we purchased the property in 2020 and moved into the home in September of the same year.

The property was originally split into two apartments, one covering the ground floor and the other on the first and second floors.

Our first task was converting the two flats back into one house by removing the communal hall walls and doors.

Lounge room at 27 Hamilton Place, with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Soak up all the peace, beauty and tranquility of the garden all year round in this cosy space. Image: Aberdein Considine
Dining room at the renovated property in Aberdeen's west end.
Beautiful paintings bring the neutral walls to life in this elegant dining room. Image: Aberdein Considine

Living room was a labour of love

In terms of interiors, we wanted to retain all the original features and decorate it throughout in a modern style which complemented the era of the original house.

The living room was the biggest labour of love for us.

We wanted to use it as an evening lounge and had always pictured it being dark and moody.

So we decided to have Amtico dark wood herringbone flooring.

But the stand-out feature for us was the wallpaper – a flocked damask from Cole & Sons.

Bright bathroom at 27 Hamilton Place
Having a good quality bathroom was important to the couple. Image: Aberdein Considine
One of the bedrooms at the renovated west end home in Aberdeen.
The black paint in this room is from Little Greene. Image: Aberdein Considine

What about colour drenching…

We also panelled the room to frame the wallpaper and colour drenched the entire room in Craig and Rose lido blue.

The living room is an amazing place to unwind at the end of the day, especially in winter with the wood-burning stove on.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom was completely remodelled.

We liked the alcoves and wanted to retain them but came up with the idea of turning them into bedside tables.

We also ran spotlights into the alcoves as bedside lighting and had made-to-measure mirrors installed in them.

Nursery at the Victorian townhouse
Green walls create a calm atmosphere in the nursery. Image: Aberdein Considine
Another bedroom at the renovated Aberdeen west end home.
The bird print wallpaper in this room is from Christian Lacroix. Image: Aberdein Considine

It’s all about the wallpaper

This has resulted in a modern feel while still retaining some of the original alcove.

We purchased a fitted wardrobe in shaker style and fitted gold bar handles.

Again, we wanted the wallpaper to be a standout in the space.

We decided again to colour drench the room in black paint from Little Greene and to hang the wallpaper from the skirting board to the picture rail.

The wallpaper we chose for this room was from Mulberry Home and we had a new super soft light carpet fitted and some stone wave curtains.

Our son’s room was something we wanted to be relatively easy to clean with a reading area.

Bedroom at the Victorian townhouse
Enjoy a restful night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Spacious kitchen at 27 Hamilton Place
The good-sized kitchen is located at the back of the home. Image: Aberdein Considine

Getting rid of the alcove cupboards

We weren’t big fans of the alcove cupboards in this room so we decided to remove them  and turn one into a reading corner with a beanbag and spotlight on a separate zone.

We also replaced another alcove space and added a built-in wardrobe instead.

In terms of interiors, we wanted this room to have a fun vibe and decided to paint three quarters of the wall green and got some framed animal prints along with bedding to match.

In the third bedroom upstairs we found a bird print wallpaper from Christian Lacroix which we loved.

We decided to feature it on one wall which you would see as soon as you walked in.

It was a labour of love removing over 100 years of paint from the balustrades, which revealed intricate details. Image: Aberdein Considine
Back garden at 27 Hamilton Place
The south-facing garden is made for family barbecues. Image: Aberdein Considine

What are your top DIY tips?

The rest of the room we painted in quarter quartz by Zoffany.

We also completely revamped the family bathroom and installed a large walk-in shower, custom-built cupboard and vanity unit with Calacatta marble top.

Overall, we wouldn’t change anything we have done.

Our advice for anyone else renovating would be to look beyond what you initially see and imagine the spaces empty and as a blank canvas.

Properties with large and characterful spaces such as ours offer a world of opportunity to create unique interiors that make you proud to live in.”

27 Hamilton Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £418,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

 

