Meet the Aberdeen restauranteur looking to take his city centre venue to ‘next level’

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Anis Ahmed who owns Shahbaaz Tandoori Restaurant in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

Since the 1980s my family have always been involved in hospitality in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas. While I was growing up, I watched and learned from them.

They worked for themselves to make things happen in life as they wanted it. I’ve tried other industries, but I always find myself coming back to this trade. It must be in my blood.

How did you get to where you are today?

My family gave me the inspiration to run my own restaurant. Their support allowed me to buy Shahbaaz Tandoori and strive to achieve my life goals.

I was lucky seeing my elders excel in this industry and I soon learnt how to make practical and difficult decisions.

Who helped you?

My father, Chondon Miah, has always been an inspiration. His natural style is tough love – make the mistake and learn from it. However, he has always been there to guide me.

My older brothers also played a part in guiding me, motivating me and most importantly challenging me to become the best version of myself.

My mum, of course, for always believing in my abilities, and I cannot forget my wife Hena for putting up with me and always supporting me through my toughest times.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never give up. If something doesn’t go your way, try again and don’t make the same mistake twice.

What is your biggest mistake?

My younger self was very determined, but I think this led me get into business when I was too young and before I had any real experience.

Even with my strong family support network I feel that I made too many mistakes, but I’ve definitely learnt from them and come out stronger.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’d say purchasing Shahbaaz has been my biggest achievement so far. The fact that I’ve managed to seize the opportunity to own an iconic restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen city is something I’m very proud of.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

There are always challenges in business. I’ve had to reduce the size of my team, but most of my staff have been involved with Shahbaaz for the best part of their careers, so we’re able to maintain our high standards and not compromising on quality.

I’ve managed to identify more suppliers and negotiate the best prices, and I’m constantly liaising with utility companies to ensure my gas and electricity costs are competitive. It’s not easy, but with the way things are at the moment you need to be constantly on the ball.

Locally, the council need to work on ways to bring more people into Aberdeen city centre. We need to return to the footfall and vibrancy this city once had.

As a member of the Federation of Small Businesses, I’m joining with other local business owners to make our voices heard on this.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I wish to take Shahbaaz to the next level. Right now, I have an application in with the council to expand out the back of the restaurant and create an amazing outdoor drinking and dining space.

I hope it passes the planning process because I’m very excited about bringing my vision to life.

I’m also working on developing our next menu which will include an increased range of seafood and more vegan options. I’ll be sure to maintain our customer’s’ favourite dishes and retain our traditional cooking methods.

What do you do to relax?

I like to wash my car! I can spend hours cleaning and detailing it. I even enjoy gardening and DIY at home. I know this doesn’t sound very relaxing, but it really helps me unwind.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently watching Ozark all over again. It’s about an accountant who loses his job and ends up cleaning money for a big mafia gangster. I’ve seen it twice already!

What do you waste your money on?

Food! We love eating out. Alongside Shahbaaz, Aberdeen has many amazing independent restaurants and we love trying new places. We’re big foodies at home, too

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I check the news either on my phone or on TV. I like to know what’s going on in the world.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I currently drive a Range Rover Evoque, but I’d probably like to purchase a bigger SUV in the future. On the side, I dream of having a BMW E46 M3 convertible. That would be my fun car.