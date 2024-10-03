Buckie business that’s mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale

A Buckie pet care business and garden centre is up for sale with an asking price of £525,000.

Meanwhile, a nine-bedroom Skye hotel and an Invermoriston campsite can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Bauds Pet Care and Garden Centre in Buckie for sale at £525,000

Starting in Moray, a Buckie pet care centre and garden centre is up for grabs for £525,000.

Bauds Pet Care Centre and Garden Centre is a “genuinely unique opportunity” according to McEwan Fraser Legal.

The business is more than 30 years old and is currently licensed for 38 dogs and 24 cats.

The brochure states: “A thriving and highly successful dog and cat boarding business and garden centre.

“The kennels and cattery have become the ‘go-to’ within the vast area for dog and cat boarding.”

Bauds sits on around 2.5 acres of land in Moray. McEwan Fraser Legal said it could also offer a “fantastic development opportunity”.

As well as the kennel, cattery and garden centre, the listing also includes a three bedroom croft.

Isle of Skye hotel

A trip to the the western islands is next, Atholl House Skye is now up for sale with a price of £650,000.

Graham and Sibbald said the “fantastic” business, which has nine bedrooms, sits in a favoured tourist area on the island.

The property is visible as you enter the village of Dunvegan with eight en-suite rooms as well as one “exclusive-use” cabin.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The Hotel oozes charm and perfectly mixes the traditional features with modern amenities, truly offering the best of Scottish Hospitality.

“The current owners have invested in the property and business development, resulting in a very attractive business for a new purchaser.”

The hotel has made its way onto the market as its current owners are eyeing retirement.

Avoch properties hits market for £450,000

Back to the mainland, and Black Isle Holiday Apartments in Avoch is for sale with the the former Station Hotel up for £450,000.

These apartments, housed in a renovated Victorian building, offer a range of accommodation across three floors.

On the first floor, there are two apartments, one on the ground floor and another on the lower ground floor.

The apartments, named The Red Kite, The Pine Marten, The Wild Cat and The Dolphin, can sleep between five and 14 people.

CCL Property, which is in charge of the listing, said: “The property is managed hands-on by the owners, with the assistance of a dedicated housekeeper.

“The Black Isle Holiday Apartments are situated in a prime location within Avoch, offering convenient access and a pleasant outdoor setting.

“These converted apartments in the historic Station Hotel building provide a unique and comfortable stay for visitors, catering to various group sizes and needs.”

£1.4m Dufftown campsite and cottages

Parkmore Cottages and Campsite in Dufftown is up for sale with this week’s biggest price tag of £1.4 million.

The business includes eight holiday cottages converted from original farm buildings.

The business, which is also open all-year round, is priced between £80 and £230 per night.

Parkmore has recently expanded its offerings with a new campsite featuring 20 hard-standing pitches for caravans and motorhomes.

As well as these, the business has added 20 camping pitches, complete with modern infrastructure.

The CCL Property brochure states: “This diverse range of accommodations, coupled with the breath taking Speyside scenery and proximity to world-renowned attractions, positions Parkmore as a versatile and appealing destination for tourists seeking to experience the beauty of the Scottish countryside.”

Inver Coille campsite

Last but not least, a camping and glamping site in Invermoriston is now up for grabs for £660,000.

Inver Coille presents a blend of eco-friendly Highland accommodation adjacent to Loch Ness and also just off the A82.

The family business has been run by the current owners for several years and consists of four eco-friendly glamping units.

It has a four-bedroom bungalow as well as a dedicated camping area and a shower and toilet block.

CCL Property said there is also planning permission for the erection of a further six geodomes.