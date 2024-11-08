North east pension fund secures £334m settlement from Under Armour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North east pension fund secures £334m settlement from Under Armour

The US sportswear firm settled the legal claim just weeks before a class action court case.

By Liza Hamilton
North East Scotland Pension Fund invested millions in Under Armour stock, but accused the firm of making false statements about its wares.
Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray council workers have a secured £334 million settlement following court action against US sportswear firm Under Armour.

North East Scotland Pension Fund (NESPF), which administers a scheme for 78,000 workers, agreed a deal with the firm in June.

It has now been approved by the court and the money will be distributed to claimants.

NESPF invested millions of pounds in Under Armour stock, however accused the firm of making false statements about its products after losing money.

It is understood the pension fund lost around £6m.

Agreement in principle

NESPF’s legal team, US firm Robbins Geller Rudman and Dowd LLP, was readying for a federal jury trial scheduled to take place on July 15.

It was acting as the lead plaintiff in a class action against Under Armour.

A class action is a type of lawsuit where one plaintiff brings forward the claim on behalf of a larger group of people who have suffered a similar loss.

Aberdeen
The North East Scotland Pension Fund administers a scheme for 71,000 workers, including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray council staff. Image: Shutterstock

Under Armour is based in Baltimore, Maryland. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and has a market cap of £2.3bn.

In June the company issued a statement on its website stating it had “consistently denied” the accusations from NESPF.

It said it had only entered into the agreement “in principle”.

And insisted this “is not an admission or finding of fault or wrongdoing”, given the costs and risks inherent in litigation.

The legal firm said: “Under the terms of the agreement, Under Armour will pay £334 million to settle claims brought on behalf of purchasers of Under Armour’s publicly traded shares from September 16, 2015, to November 1, 2019.

“Under Armour has also agreed to two governance changes for a specified time period that are detailed in the company’s 8-K filed with the SEC.”

Wrongdoing denied by Under Armour

Under Armour chief legal officer Mehri Shadman said the firm denies any wrongdoing.

However, the agreement will help the firm move past the “more than seven-year-old matter”. It would also avoid the ongoing distraction of litigation.

She said: “We firmly believe that our sales practices, accounting practices, and disclosures were appropriate, and deny any wrongdoing in this case.”

The settlement, if approved by the court, would resolve all claims against Under Armour and other defendants in this matter, it said.

An NESPF spokesman said: “We are awaiting further details of the court decision.”

